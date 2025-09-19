10 Delicious Fall Foods At Trader Joe's
As the last few days of summer pass by, eager shoppers are heading to Trader Joe's to usher in the approaching fall season. While Trader Joe's is known for offering limited-edition items all year round, its fall selection is particularly noteworthy. Featuring seasonal ingredients like pumpkin, butternut squash, maple syrup, and a variety of spices, Trader Joe's fall line is a staple in the kitchens of many autumn enthusiasts.
This year's fall line features dozens of items ranging from desserts to ready-to-heat meals. While the range of items is impressive, it is apparent that select products stand out from the rest for being particularly unique, delicious, and loved by fans. Using my own experience and the reviews of fellow Trader Joe's customers, this article will discuss some of the most delicious returning fall food items you can find at Trader Joe's, plus a few new products that are already gaining attention online ahead of their release.
Pumpkin & Spice Brioche Style Liège Waffles
Starting out this list is a new item for shoppers this year, the Pumpkin & Spice Brioche Style Liège Waffles. Trader Joe's loyalists may have tried to regular Brioche Style Liège Waffles, which have quickly become a cult-favorite item of the store. Airy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, these waffles are "Perfect straight out the bag," as one fan on Reddit described.
This year, Trader Joe's kicked it up a notch by adding this new Pumpkin & Spice seasonal variation. Like the plain ones, these waffles are imported from Belgium and come individually wrapped for optimal freshness. Fans look forward to enjoying this as an on-the-go snack or warmed up with ice cream as part of a delicious dessert. One fan expressed their excitement online, saying: "I know those waffles are going to be amazing! Adds to list!" One thing is for sure: Many fans will be eagerly waiting for these new $3.99 Pumpkin & Spice Brioche Style Liège Waffles to hit the shelves at their local Trader Joe's location.
Glazed Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes
Fall is all about the delicious seasonal desserts, and this new item from Trader Joe's is certainly going to be an addition to my lineup. As a twist on its recently introduced and popular Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes, Trader Joe's is bringing Glazed Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes to shelves this autumn. Like the chocolate version, these donut holes are dairy-free, gluten-free, and promise to be just as moist and decadent.
Since announcing this new item, fans have already expressed their eager anticipation to try this item, which is priced at $3.49 for a pack of 20. One on Reddit shared: "I'm so excited for the pumpkin waffles and donut holes, since I love the normal versions of these." Another chimed in, saying, "Pumpkin spice donut holes? Out of my way, everyone!" As seasonal items are beginning to pop up on Trader Joe's shelves across America, it is likely that these new Glazed Pumpkin Pie Spice Donut Holes will be one to snag before they sell out.
Apple Cider Donuts
While the new items are causing a lot of excitement online, returning favorites are also piquing the interest of Trader Joe's customers. For many, fall is not complete without picking up a pack of Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts, which have become a yearly tradition for the store to supply. One fan described these donuts on Reddit, saying they are "Absolutely delicious. Soft, moist, flavorful, and not overly sweet."
Costing $4.99 for a pack of six, these donuts are the perfect item to stock up on in your freezer or to share with friends at a seasonal gathering. Trader Joe's sources these donuts from a family-owned bakery based in Western Massachusetts, which makes these delicious treats using real apple cider. Even if this item may seem outside of your comfort zone, many fans recommend giving them a try, with one saying, "I was hesitant but I got the last box at my store and they're so good!" As one of Trader Joe's most popular fall items, these will be ones to look out for on the shelves this season.
Butternut Squash Italian Lasagna
Trader Joe's fall lineup features so much more than delicious desserts. The store also stocks an impressive variety of ready-made meals that are perfect for the cozy season. One of their most beloved fall items is the Butternut Squash Italian Lasagna, which can be found in the frozen meal section.
Butternut squash is one of my favorite seasonal ingredients, and this lasagna features a delicious squash sauce full of flavor and fragrant spices. Made and imported from Italy, one package costs only $4.79, which has helped further cement this item as a popular buy. One customer on Reddit shared: "The butternut squash lasagna is sooooo good!" Another chimed in, stating that "...its really one of my all-time favorite TJs frozen meals." If you are looking for a delicious meal that can be prepared in 5 minutes or less, be sure to check out this item during your next walk through the frozen meal section.
Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce
If Trader Joe's frozen pasta meals aren't your thing, consider the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce, the perfect topping for your favorite pasta base. Featuring ingredients like pumpkin, butternut squash, carrots, rosemary, and sage, this sauce elevates any basic pasta dish into a savory fall-forward masterpiece.
Fans love this sauce, with one commenting that it has a "Slight hint of sweetness" while also being "nice and savory too." Another fan mentions that this is "Such a yummy sauce! And super simple tasting!" If pasta isn't your favorite, Trader Joe's suggests using this sauce for dipping or as a substitute for tomato sauce in dishes like chicken parmesan. Overall, a jar of this $4.49 Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce can go a long way, and it is certainly an item I will be adding to my fall repertoire.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread
At Trader Joe's, you can find fall-flavored ingredients for every meal, even breakfast. This year, Trader Joe's announced the return of the popular limited-edition Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread, which has been spicing up breakfasts for customers since 2010. This fan favorite offers the typical rich and creamy flavors of cream cheese with the slightly sweet addition of ingredients like vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and, of course, pumpkin. As one excited fan said, "This is my favorite fall item!" a sentiment that echoes the thoughts of many loyal fans who eagerly anticipate this cream cheese's return every fall.
Perfect as a topping on a bagel or as a dip for vegetables, fans keep running back to this item year after year. One fan on Reddit recommends: "Not sure if anyone has posted this but it is truly delicious especially with the cinnamon raisin bagel. I purchased it yesterday and I am so pleased!" Whatever way you choose to use it, this $2.79 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread is a yearly tradition you won't want to miss out on.
Halloween Gummies
Fall approaching means that Halloween is not far away, making now the perfect time to start sampling some Halloween candy. Trader Joe's seasonal gummy candies make the perfect treat to celebrate holidays year-round. The Halloween gummies are no exception, molded into five festive shapes perfect for the spooky season.
Like Trader Joe's other gummy candy varieties, these are sourced from a supplier in France and produced using no gelatin and natural food dye. The texture is soft and fresh, making these candies, as one fan describes, "...sooo good." One bag of these candies may even have you wishing they stuck around all year. As one reviewer stated, "They are so good. Wish they were permanent & not seasonal." As Halloween rapidly approaches, keep a lookout for these delicious bags of gummies and snag a few for the perfect treat with no tricks.
Maple Streusel Bread
Trader Joe's is known for its incredible selection of unique breads, and the Maple Streusel Bread is no exception. Every fall, fans look for this bread on the shelves of Trader Joe's, and its reputation has earned it a place on our own list of the best breads you can buy at the store. Perfect as a sweet treat on its own or as the base to a decadent fresh toast, this item is one that fans find themselves going back for again and again.
One customer on Reddit raves about this bread, saying, "I am obsessed with this bread. I have been dreaming about it since last fall season, if you haven't tried it get a loaf whenever you see it. It's delicious!" Another fan notes its versatility, sharing: "My 2nd favorite seasonal item offered at TJ's. I keep them in the freezer. Toss a slice on a fry pan + TJ's unsalted Valencia peanut butter." Whatever way you choose to prepare it, the Trader Joe's Maple Streusel Bread is a customer favorite for a reason, and I am eagerly looking forward to its return this fall.
Maple Flavored Fudge
If you are looking for something more unique than a typical candy bar or pumpkin pie, look no further than Trader Joe's Maple Flavored Fudge. This treat is simply delicious, full of rich maple flavor and a satisfying crumble texture that may have you going back for seconds (or thirds!)
As one fan review stated, this fudge makes them want to "Totally go back for more. I'm on my 4th box and I'm not even a fudge person. SO good." Another reviewer agrees, saying, "It's my favorite! And I'm about to buy more as it doesn't last long in my house." This Maple Flavored Fudge proves that sometimes the best treats are the simplest. Trader Joe's shared that they will be offering $2.99 bags of this fudge until supplies run out, so if you are eager to try, you may want to stock up as soon as they hit your local store's shelves.
Salted Maple Ice Cream
Leaning into the maple theme, I am also thrilled to see Trader Joe's introduce a new dessert to its fall lineup with Salted Maple Ice Cream. For me, a scoop of ice cream is preferred all year long, and I can't wait to try this limited-edition treat when it hits my store's shelves this fall. Trader Joe's describes the item as being rich, decadent, and flavorful, and it comes from the same supplier that makes many of the store's other holiday favorite ice creams.
Lucky fans who were able to snag an early pint of this $3.79 dessert have incredible things to say, with one customer raving: "I think this is the best store-bought ice cream I've ever bought! It's got a great maple flavor and it's nice and creamy. I may need to go back and buy some more." As a limited-edition item, another fan recommends stocking up, saying: "It's amazing! It's a stock up item for me!"
From sweet to savory, Trader Joe's fall lineup has once again overjoyed fans and brought excitement to the upcoming fall season. With new items and returning favorites, it is clear that Trader Joe's has cemented itself as a must-visit store to stock up on all the holiday goodies.