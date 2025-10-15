10 Southern Dishes That Are Perfect For Game Day

Not every place can lay claim to a signature hot dog. Sure, Chicago-style makes the list, but this Southern game day staple is more than just a poppy seed bun and sport peppers. If you're gracious enough to host a crew of ultras, throw down a tray full of Alabama hot dogs. Ya'll better not dig around the fridge for that ketchup bottle either, because these doggies are covered in a mouthwatering mayo-based barbecue sauce you can eat with a spoon.

Alabama hot dogs are loaded with Yellowhammer State specialties, from Wickles Original pickle relish to a toasted brioche bun. Don't try to pass off any old hot dog as the MVP of this Southern dish, either. The recipe for this handheld affair calls for a genuine Alabama Conecuh sausage. This hickory-smoked Crimson Tide culinary favorite has been around for more than 75 years, but if you can't get your hands on the real deal, it's okay. It's acceptable to swap it out for a 100 percent all beef hot dog, but consider it emergency rations.

Fire up your backyard barbecue on game day and start by whipping up a sauce no ravenous fan can resist. You're going to need a few bold ingredients for this signature Alabama dressing, like apple cider vinegar, horseradish, Worcestershire, mayo, and hot sauce. Once your sausages develop a bit of charred bark, bun 'em up, add a generous spoonful of sauce, and serve it next to a few hush puppies.