North Carolina Vs South Carolina Barbecue: What's The Difference?

On the other hand, South Carolina's two barbecue styles are quite different from their northern cousins. There are two distinct styles in the Palmetto State: Pee Dee and Midlands. Pee Dee has a similar vinegar-based sauce to eastern North Carolina, but it's distinguished by turning up the spice level relative to its cousin. More importantly, though, Pee Dee barbecue is universally whole-hog cooking: The entire pig is slow-cooked for 12 hours or more.

But while Pee Dee barbecue has its fans, Midlands is what people think of when they think of South Carolina barbecue. It's not surprising if you've ever seen it because South Carolina barbecue sauce is the only one in the country that's a vibrant yellow owing to its active ingredient: mustard. Have you ever seen Carolina Gold barbecue sauce (distinct from Carolina Gold rice) on sale at the grocery store? That's Midlands South Carolina barbecue all the way. Though it's still a vinegar-based sauce, it's a lot sweeter than the other Carolina varieties, too, owing to the inclusion of brown sugar and honey. Typically, Midlands barbecue primarily uses pork shoulder and ham, but they aren't quite as picky about the cut as Western Carolina barbecue.

All four of these styles have their adherents, and all four bring something unique to the table. Try them all yourself and see which is your favorite.