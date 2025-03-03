12 Of The Best-Selling Whiskey Brands In The US

Strolling through the whiskey aisle at your local liquor store can feel pretty intimidating, especially for a newbie. Fear not. With our guide to the best-selling whiskey brands in the U.S., choosing the right bottle for you doesn't have to be a confusing ordeal. We know it's easy to go with the brand that has the eye-catchiest label or even the largest price tag — after all, there are no wrong choices when it comes to whiskey — but don't let that packaging or inflated cost fool you. What's really important is what's inside the bottle. You want to buy a brand of whiskey that checks all your boxes, whether it be flavor, pairability, or budget.

Market trends are always fluctuating in the U.S. but our love of whiskey is big business, and it's one spirit that's becoming more popular than ever as both partakers and bartenders demand innovation. Whether you're looking for a homegrown option or something from afar, you're going to want to sample a glass of these 12 top whiskies. We based our picks on corporate reports and top industry sources, so you'll know exactly why you should belly up to the bar or fill your home liquor cabinet with these libations.