12 Of The Best-Selling Whiskey Brands In The US
Strolling through the whiskey aisle at your local liquor store can feel pretty intimidating, especially for a newbie. Fear not. With our guide to the best-selling whiskey brands in the U.S., choosing the right bottle for you doesn't have to be a confusing ordeal. We know it's easy to go with the brand that has the eye-catchiest label or even the largest price tag — after all, there are no wrong choices when it comes to whiskey — but don't let that packaging or inflated cost fool you. What's really important is what's inside the bottle. You want to buy a brand of whiskey that checks all your boxes, whether it be flavor, pairability, or budget.
Market trends are always fluctuating in the U.S. but our love of whiskey is big business, and it's one spirit that's becoming more popular than ever as both partakers and bartenders demand innovation. Whether you're looking for a homegrown option or something from afar, you're going to want to sample a glass of these 12 top whiskies. We based our picks on corporate reports and top industry sources, so you'll know exactly why you should belly up to the bar or fill your home liquor cabinet with these libations.
1. The Macallan is the top house pour in 5% of bars
Scotch brands like The Macallan have solidified their spots on the cocktail menu in some of the most elite bars and restaurants across the U.S. According to a 2024 annual report by Edrington, Macallan was the top house pour in 5% of bars and the second-best in 8% of the establishments surveyed — despite its higher price point. This whisky delivered double-digit growth, thanks in part to its bicentennial anniversary, further building on its reputation in the prestige spirits category here in the States.
This popular single malt whisky is a testament to the Scottish distiller's 200-year commitment to producing an unrivaled spirit. Its perfectly balanced, sherry-seasoned oak barrels are the ideal place for Macallan to mature. The company's delicate aging process produces a whisky that's smooth and sweet with notes of citrusy lemon, chocolate fudge, and vanilla. Macallan has even made it into the Guinness Book of World Records before, although buying a rare bottle at an auction may not be the most cost-effective place to pick up this whisky. Thankfully you can still find a bottle of Double Cask 12 Years Old Macallan on sale for around $12. Add a Maverton Personalized Whiskey Decanter to serve it from, and you have yourself an amazing whisky-lovers gift for any occasion.
2. Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey holds on to its top 10 spot
Good ol' Jack Daniel's is one of the most popular workhorse spirits on the shelf. Beyond the classic, it touts an impressive selection of expressions made from real honey and crisp green apples. In a 2024 report from Drinks International, this brand placed 8th for best-selling American-made whiskey according to bartenders — losing only to premium brands like Maker's Mark. Parent corporation Brown-Forman also reported a 25% increase in operating income for 2024 and asserted that "In a challenging year within the spirits industry, Brown-Forman remained agile and focused on the long-term growth of our brands and our business." The corporation also reported a boon in several of Jack's portfolio areas, including Tennessee Apple, super-premium expressions like Single Barrel Rye Barrel Proof, and Coca-Cola partner's ready-to-drink cans.
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is made from the finest grains and is sugar maple charcoal, mellowed so every drop delivers that unmistakable Jack flavor. It's aged in white oak barrels and bottled until the color, flavor, and aroma are just right, no matter what the calendar says. We think one of the most appealing things about Tennessee Jack is its variety. All of its various expressions feature this whiskey's classically consistent sweet and oaky flavor. We recommend its rye version next time you're mixing up a hearty Manhattan. It's the perfect addition to a classic rye Manhattan and you only need to stir together three ingredients — an essential part of the recipe is Angostura Aromatic Cocktail Bitters, and a 4-ounce bottle costs under $10.
3. Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is trending at 6th place
Crown Royal's Canadian Whisky has also received a best-selling award, accepting a number six spot in Drinks International's top trending brands in 2024. Originally crafted for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II in 1939, its strong organic growth in the U.S. was driven by parent company Diageo's innovation and creative marketing. Today, it's a jewel of the distillery giant's portfolio of 200 spirit brands.
So, what makes the award-winning Crown Royal whisky in its famous purple bag so appealing? The majority of the grain Diageo uses to make its Crown Royal Canadian whisky is locally sourced from Manitoba, and its mash bills are aged in extreme temperature swings to add to its developing flavor. Then, the distiller expertly blends five unique recipes to achieve its distinctive — almost regal — smoothness. The Fine De Luxe variant offers connoisseurs a unique balance of vanilla, oak, and butterscotch tones, plus a spicy dash of clove and nutmeg. The newly launched Blackberry expression has also turned out to be a great success for the company's bottom line by recruiting new whisky lovers with its vibrantly fresh and lusciously fruity appeal.
Crown Royal isn't just selling out in liquor stores either. The company is helping our American military members with its Purple Bag Project. Its goal is to send purple-clad care packages to 2 million soldiers and veterans by 2030. What a terrific way to give back to those who serve.
4. Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky is still number one
Johnnie Walker is another top workhorse spirit that's crushing the competition. This beloved Diageo-owned libation took the number one spot as Drinks International's best-selling scotch in 28% of bars polled, as well as the trophy for the most trending brand in the coveted Scotch whisky category. The company's annual market overview and investment report also boasted that Johnnie Walker's retail sales increased by more than 400% in the last two-plus decades. That's clear evidence that this brand continues to capture and satisfy numerous customer segments across the price ladder.
To celebrate the Year of the Snake, Johnnie Walker teamed up with The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng, and designer James Jean. The trio released a limited edition Lunar New Year bottle just in time for the celebrations. Inside you'll find the distiller's award-winning Blue Label Scotch whisky. Each sip showers your palate with notes of hazelnut and citrus, plus sweet hints of honey and vanilla. Johnnie Walker's distillers have been dedicated to progress since its namesake distilled the first bottle in 1820. Now, Diageo has announced a new 360,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing facility going up in Alabama. Not only will this building house millions of cases of the corporation's leading alcohol brands, it will also support U.S. supply chain operations and bring jobs to Americans in Montgomery.
5. Maker's Mark bourbon whiskey's sales grew by 10%
Maker's Mark continues to outperform other brands — for the fifth time in history — thanks to Beam Suntory's influence. This bourbon brand retained Drinks International's number one spot for best-selling American whiskey brands and the number two honor in trending brands. More than 10% of bars polled put it as their top pick and almost half listed it in their top three. This instantly recognizable red wax-sealed bottle also saw an increase in sales in on-trade locations like bars, nightclubs, and restaurants. In recent years, the premium spirits company's net sales and operating income saw huge bumps: 7% and 13% respectively. Maker's Mark played a pivotal role in this spike, thanks to its impressive 10% growth. While this brand continues to dominate the American Whiskey category, the company isn't stopping there. Suntory also proved its commitment to restoring and revitalizing the soil by becoming the first spirits distiller to fill its barrels with Certified Regenified whiskey — a certification affirming regenerative agriculture and supply.
Maker's Mark is a top choice for novice bourbon aficionados, because of its distinctive, full-bodied flavor and smooth descent. Straight out of Kentucky, this spirit lacks the bitter, sharp flavor that's common in rye-based mash. True to Bill Samuels, Sr.'s original recipe, it's made with soft red winter wheat and its hand-turned barrels age for as long as they need to, not when a timer goes off back at a corporate office.
6. Jameson Irish Whiskey dominated the best trending category
Pernod Ricard's Jameson Irish Whiskey is another stellar producer in the U.S. markets, and its dethroning is nowhere in sight. This category giant secured the best-seller award in half of Drinks International's polled bars, with 74% ranking it in the top three, easily holding on to its historical ranking. This spirit has also dominated the best trending category all while increasing its growth volume by 3% during the first half of the company's fiscal year.
If you're a budding aficionado, get a bottle of Jameson. It's the world's most awarded and best-selling Irish whiskey, so they say, and Americans are putting our money where our mouths are. We were one of 130 countries worldwide to swoop in and grab our share of the record 10.4 million cases sold in 2022. Maybe that's because Jameson is still made the way it has been for centuries: In a single pot still with the finest grain whiskey right in County Cork, Ireland. This combination of distillation techniques creates the perfect balance of spicy and floral aromas, while its smooth finish makes it perfect for either sipping neat or on the rocks.
7. Wild Turkey bourbon secured 7% of the company's annual revenue
The Campari Group's corporate investment report showed that the U.S. is responsible for 28% of the company's net sales with Wild Turkey bringing in 7% of the brand's annual revenue in 2024 — in other words, it's clearly one of the country's favorites. This spirit also did well in the Drinks International American Whiskeys poll category, taking home sixth in the best-selling segment and eighth in top trending brands. This Kentucky Bourbon is crafted by two esteemed master distillers, Jimmy Russell and his son Eddie — both members of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Jimmy has been part of the Wild Turkey legacy since 1954 and today he's helping to produce a powerful bourbon beloved by many in the States.
Each Wild Turkey bottle is aged for more than 8 years in a single barrel and bottled at the company's signature 101 proof. You'll love its rich layers of honey, almond, and vanilla, with its slightly leathery aroma. While this potent libation may be a little too punchy to enjoy straight out of a shot glass, it makes a terrific base for cocktails. Pour it at just about every event, from a wedding to a backyard barbecue, or consider adding a splash to your favorite dessert recipe. We dare you to try this decadent bourbon pecan brownies recipe with ¼ cup of Wild Turkey next time you're craving a sweet treat. You can usually find a 750 milliliter bottle for around $20 so you don't have to break the bank next time you host.
8. Woodford Reserve is trending at number 4 in America
Brown-Forman made another contribution to the 2024 Drinks International report: Woodford Reserve. This spirit earned a not-too-shabby number four ranking in both the American Whiskey best-selling and top trending brand categories. Its higher prices helped bolster some of the company's under-producing brands across its portfolio while significantly contributing to its growth in the travel retail channel. This premium bourbon also showed a 2% increase in net sales as well as a 7% jump in sales of 9-liter cases.
Woodford Reserve Distillery began meticulously producing its perfectly balanced Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey in 1812. Its woody flavor perfectly complements its sweet and spicy aromatics like cinnamon, in addition to fruity orange and chocolate notes. That complex combination of tastes may have been what tipped the scales to win a double gold medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition — twice! Those are among the 20 accolades this spirit has received since its 1999 best-in-class bourbon award at the International Spirits Challenge.
9. Nikka Whisky from The Barrel takes home a top spot in bars polled
Nikka Whisky from The Barrel has once again claimed the top spot in best-selling whisky in the bars polled by Drinks International. For the second year running, this Asahi-owned brand went home with this prestigious ranking, dominating the World Whisky category. An astounding 27% of bars polled voted for Nikka as the best-selling option. This Japanese whisky also took the second place spot for top trending brands, so it's pretty obvious Nikka whisky dominates the U.S. market as a top house pour.
This brand of blended whisky debuted in 1985 as an expression aimed at delivering a mellow, full-bodied richness and flavor that you can only get from barrel-aging. It's a complex formula with a blend of 100-plus batches of malt and grain whiskies, giving it a widely expressive aroma. It's aged for a few months, poured into Nikka's iconic square bottle, then shipped to your local retailer. Have it neat or in a highball, just remember the company motto: Savor the joy of life.
10. Bushmills 400 year old Irish whiskey recipe earns second place awards
Bushmills Irish whiskey has been produced in Northern Ireland since 1608 — at the world's oldest licensed distillery. It's the self-proclaimed "best" in the Irish whiskey realm and we can't argue. You don't stay in business for 400 years without garnering some fans. Bushmills certainly gives its biggest rival, Jameson's, a run for its money, because it too performed exceedingly well in Drinks International's poll. This Proximo Spirits brand was named a top three seller by 33% of bars surveyed and it ranked number two in both best-selling and top-trending brand categories.
The Bushmills Original is a combination of single malt and grain whiskey that produces a smooth, rich, and warming drink. Generations have used Bushmills ancient distilling traditions to produce an approachably smooth and mellow spirit. It's matured in both bourbon and sherry casks for five years to create a true Irish whiskey with notes of fresh fruit, vanilla, caramel, honey, and oatmeal cookies. Yummy! But what's the best way to enjoy a couple of ounces of this best-selling whiskey? Since Bushmills is oak-aged, we think it pairs especially well with barbecue (think thick, juicy T-bone steaks here). Bourbon pairs excellently with smoky-tasting foods, and the woody taste and aroma of Bushmills complement the steak's coveted crusty brown char. If you don't take your whiskey neat, you can also mix it up in a fizzy cocktail, like the Irish Buck. This simple recipe is satisfyingly zesty and refreshing, thanks to mixers like lime juice and ginger ale.
11. Canadian Club went home with the gold this year
Canadian Club's distillery released its first bottle in 1858 and this Suntory-owned whisky is still making waves today. It earned a prestigious sixth place in the Drink's International poll for best-selling brands as well as a gold and consumer choice honors courtesy of the 2024 Sip Awards — and for good reason. Despite ownership changes, this distillery has stayed true to its unique recipe and process created over 165 years ago. Each newly introduced variant comes with a fresh recipe and unique flavor profiles, like its 100% rye, giving whisky enthusiasts a full portfolio to choose from.
You don't need an invitation to join this cool club, either. We think Canadian Club makes some of the best drinks with its rich oak and sweet vanilla notes. This spirit is known for its legendary smooth, versatile, and oaky essence that's easy to enjoy on the rocks or mixed — but only when you follow the recipe. Cocktails feature a very delicate balance of ingredients and even a slightly heavy pour of Canadian Club could leave behind a bitter, unpleasant flavor. Measuring your ingredients is the best way to achieve the perfect cocktail that tastes just like your favorite bar pour.
12. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey goes home another best-selling runner's up award
Bulleit, another popular Diageo brand, was once again the runner-up in the American Whiskey category (behind Suntory-rival Maker's Mark). It's been in the number two best-selling spot every year since 2016. It consistently meets consumers' expectations and consequently secured a third-place honor for trending American whiskeys in 2024. Bulleit also found success with a 12% net sales increase, easily holding on to its share of the U.S. spirits industry.
Inspired by a 150-year-old recipe, today's Bulleit Bourbon stars a unique blend of malt from corn, barley, and rye. Together these ingredients produce this whiskey's bold, spicy character, and distinctively clean, smooth finish. Sweet oak aromas enhance its maple and nutmeg tones while leaving behind a light toffee finish. This distinctive flavor is one of the reasons Bulleit has been the fastest-growing whiskey in America since the distillery opened in 1987.
In a recent press release, the company announced a new U.S. marketing campaign, "We Aren't Made to Be Still," designed to promote this award-winning whiskey. In a press release for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Senior V.P. Jesse Damashek said, "This drive to defy conventions led us to ... establish Bulleit as a leader in the modern Rye whiskey category." It's the company's biggest promotional push yet, and to mark the occasion, Diageo released three new expressions: A single malt, a 12-year-old rye, and Batch number 8 of its barrel-strength bourbon.