Looking For 100% Beef Hot Dogs? Consider These 8 Brands

100% beef hot dogs have become a popular choice for picnickers, competitive eaters, and conscious shoppers alike, because they tout some distinct advantages over the other varieties. As the name suggests, they're made from a single source (in this case cows) and are made without byproducts like soybean protein or dry milk solid fillers. I prefer 100% beef hot dogs because the producer must meet federal regulations for quality, which results in superior flavor, a firmer texture, and better performance on the grill.

Some brands use other types of meat to make their hot dogs, like chicken, turkey, and pork, as well as organ meats like heart, kidney, or liver. While offal does come from a cow, you won't find it in a 100% beef product. So, if you're looking for a healthier dog to put in your bun, either because of dietary restrictions like gluten sensitivity or you want kosher options, we've got you covered. The dog days of summer are upon us and if you're looking for a 100% beef hot dog to toss on the grill, you're in luck. Here are my top eight picks for popular brands that offer sizzling quality 100% beef hot dogs.