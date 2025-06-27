Looking For 100% Beef Hot Dogs? Consider These 8 Brands
100% beef hot dogs have become a popular choice for picnickers, competitive eaters, and conscious shoppers alike, because they tout some distinct advantages over the other varieties. As the name suggests, they're made from a single source (in this case cows) and are made without byproducts like soybean protein or dry milk solid fillers. I prefer 100% beef hot dogs because the producer must meet federal regulations for quality, which results in superior flavor, a firmer texture, and better performance on the grill.
Some brands use other types of meat to make their hot dogs, like chicken, turkey, and pork, as well as organ meats like heart, kidney, or liver. While offal does come from a cow, you won't find it in a 100% beef product. So, if you're looking for a healthier dog to put in your bun, either because of dietary restrictions like gluten sensitivity or you want kosher options, we've got you covered. The dog days of summer are upon us and if you're looking for a 100% beef hot dog to toss on the grill, you're in luck. Here are my top eight picks for popular brands that offer sizzling quality 100% beef hot dogs.
Applegate
Wieners are a hand-held delicacy that isn't just for baseball games and backyard barbecues anymore. If you're scrolling for a hot dog casserole recipe on a Monday night, try Applegate. This premium brand has a reputation for producing quality meats, and its 100% beef hot dogs are no exception. The company sources its grass-fed beef from real farms where cows are treated with care and respect as part of its Changing The Meat We Eat mission.
Applegate offers two grass-fed options in your hunt for 100% beef hot dogs, including The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog and its Naturals Beef Hot Dog. Flip either package over and you'll discover a simple list of ingredients, including certified regeneratively sourced beef. Do you know what you won't find? Additives like casein, sugar, and gluten. If supporting a brand that's dedicated to responsible farming practices is important to you, these Applegate dogs are a top choice. So, go ahead and grab a 10-ounce package of six 100% beef hot dogs in either the organic or natural variety next time you're at the store.
Ball Park
Ball Park is a top dog when it comes to 100% beef brands, so it's no surprise that this company offers a few contributions to the playing field. Obviously, these franks consistently make the list of must-try ballpark foods. If you love this Tiger stadium-born brand, you're probably pretty familiar with Ball Park's "it plumps when you cook them" slogan. This motto means you're going to bite into a juicer frank, like Ball Park's USDA Prime Beef Hot Dogs. This popular option is uncured, bun-sized, and made from 100% USDA prime beef.
If you're looking for a "regular" sized dog, Ball Park's Beef Hot Dogs answer the call. They're even available in multiple pack sizes. So, if you've got a block party coming up this weekend, you'll definitely be ready regardless of the crowd. Ball Park never adds any artificial colors or flavors to its 100% beef recipe. It doesn't add any by-products or fillers either — even in its Angus Beef Hot Dogs. So grab a pack and shift your workday state of mind to that coveted summertime vibe any time.
Boar's Head
Boar's Head may be best known for its top-ranked deli meats, but its hot dogs are also a fan favorite. Reddit reviewers say their flavor is always worth this brand's premium price tag. So, what are the satisfied customers talking about? Boar's Head Uncured Beef Frankfurters come in a 12.5-ounce package of eight franks. They're skinless and made with 100% U.S.D.A. choice beef and a proprietary blend of spices.
Boar's Head's dedication to offering a wide array of meats and a single 100% beef hot dog option doesn't stop there. The company also offers Uncured Beef Frankfurters in a natural casing in a 14-ounce package of seven. One thing that impresses me about this brand is that it still uses the same family recipe it developed 120 years ago. It's one of those "if it's not broken" things, right? Just remember, because these dogs lack preservatives, you'll want to get them right in the fridge as soon as you get home.
Kirkland Signature
Costco's store brand, Kirkland Signature, won't be left out of the 100% hot dog game. It's the brand behind the warehouse store's legendary food court hot dogs for a reason. One Reddit reviewer said they've never had a better hot dog and it's easy to replicate the experience at home with Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs. Of course, they're made with 100% beef and come in three, 12-count packages. Each one is a whopping 24 ounces, and yes, that does mean that each dog weighs in at a hearty 2 ounces. While you may not be an expert on hot dog sizes, in comparison, Applegate Naturals Beef Hot Dog tips the scales at just 1.65 ounces.
Go ahead and dress up a few bun-sized dogs with all the standard fixings like ketchup, mustard, and relish. Or, you could push the boundaries of decorum and opt for one of many unique, must-try styles. My go-to favorite is always a classic Coney with a heaping helping of no-bean chili. Nirvana!
Hebrew National
There are a few things you need to know about Hebrew National's hot dogs. First, there are no artificial colors or flavors added to the recipe. You won't find any gluten (if you have sensitivities) and there are zero fillers and by-products. I don't know about you, but that makes me feel good when I'm reaching for a pack of franks.
What this quality brand does offer is Hebrew National's Beef Franks made only from premium cuts of 100% beef. It's also kosher — and delicious. Each 10.3-ounce package features six hot dogs and is vacuum-sealed for freshness. These hot dogs have an unmistakably classic taste that comes from Hebrew National's proprietary blend of seasonings like Kosher salt, paprika, and garlic powder. A happy Walmart customer said they've been buying this brand of 100% beef hot dogs for 28 years. Wow. That's dedication right there and it's not surprising, because this old-school hot dog vendor has been serving up delicious franks since 1905.
Nathan's Famous
Who could forget this legendary brand? I love that Nathan's Famous still uses the same recipe the founder developed over a century ago, and this brand won't be left out of the game. It has tons of 100% beef offerings, so let's dive right in. Nathan's 8-count Bun-Length Skinless Beef Franks are 100% premium beef and are free of fillers, by-products, corn syrup, and artificial flavors. The Jumbo Restaurant Style Beef Franks come in a five pack and each dog is a whopping 2.4 ounces. Nathan also wrangles up another all-beef option, its Colossal Quarter Pound Beef Franks that are sold in an 8-pack and tip the scales at 3.95 ounces. That's nearly twice the size of the brand's Bun-Length Skinless Beef Franks which come in at just 1.5 ounces.
Don't worry. There's more. Nathan's All Natural Uncured Beef Franks are a 6-count of minimally processed dogs, while an 8-pack of Nathan's Skinless Beef Franks contain no fillers or by-products, either. The 6-count Angus Beef Franks are made with 100% Angus beef, of course, while 5 of Nathan's Natural Casing Beef Frankfurters and its Family Pack Bun Length Beef Franks are also made with real beef, too. Get the latter in a huge, 1.75-pound package stuffed full of 14 wieners. Did you know Nathan's even has a hot dog eating contest? Will you be the one to follow in Chicagoan Patrick Bertoletti's title-winning footsteps? Maybe start with a 6-pack, first.
Oscar Mayer
I definitely remember singing the "My bologna has a first name" jingle, and more than learning how to spell the name of this popular lunch meat, it cemented Oscar Mayer's place as a popular brand for five decades and counting. It's a bona fide symbol of summer with four mouthwatering choices for those of us shopping for a 100% beef hot dog. Its first contender in the category is Classic Beef Franks Hot Dogs that is available in either a 10-count package or a 20-piece mega pack. That's enough wieners to feed the entire neighborhood little-league team. While 100% beef heads up the list of ingredients on this Oscar Mayer product, what it doesn't contain is fillers or by-products.
Oscar Mayer didn't stop there with its offerings of 100% beef options. You can also grab an 8-count of Bun-Length Beef Franks Hot Dogs to achieve that perfect meat-to-bun ratio right to the last bite. The 8-pack choices go on with this brand's Natural Bun-Length Angus Beef Uncured Franks Hot Dogs. I typically choose an uncured hot dog for health reasons, and this one contains 100% Angus beef. But, sometimes a regular-sized wiener just doesn't do the trick. Oscar Mayer agrees, that's why its thick and juicy Jumbo Beef Franks Hot Dogs joined the lineup. This plus-sized product is also, yes, you guessed it, 100% beef and comes in an 8-count package that's just under 2 ounces each.
Teton Waters Ranch
Teton Waters Ranch may not have a catchy slogan, but what this brand does have is a selection of quality, 100% beef hot dogs. Next time you're planning on scarfing down a few wieners like Guinness World Record holder Joey Chestnut, look for this company's label in your grocer's refrigerator case. It makes 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef hot dogs, including Classic Jumbo Hot Dog with six, 2-ounce dogs and the longer, Bun Length Hot Dog with five, 1.6-ounce links per package.
One of the reasons the beefy franks from Teton Waters Ranch made my list is that I prefer spending my dough on grass-fed beef. It's more nutritious with less monounsaturated fat and more omega's. And honestly, I've seen cows on grass and those in feedlots, and well the idyllic vision of a wandering herd munching away on a field of clover just feels right. This brand's fully cooked dogs also have zero fillers, nitrates, nitrites, or sugar.