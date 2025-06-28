10 Classic Southern Breakfasts Everyone Should Enjoy Once In Their Lives
Breakfast is so much more than merely a meal in the south. It's a time honored tradition and a chance to gather with friends and family over a plate of delicious eats. But, what makes a dish a classic in this region of the United States? In addition to its roots in hospitality, southern breakfasts are defined by their history, comfort factor, satisfying portions, and locally sourced ingredients. These hearty meals can grace your table any time of day and you don't want to miss out on a true culinary adventure.
I spent some of my formidable years visiting my grandparents in an Atlanta suburb, and the experience cultivated my taste for southern foods, particularly breakfast. These delectable dishes have definitely driven the nationwide fascination with local cuisine, and while traditions often vary by state, we've spanned the region with these mouthwatering picks that will have you chomping at the bit for more. Here are 10 classic southern breakfasts you have to enjoy at least once in your life.
Beignets (and coffee)
Next time you're in New Orleans, treat yourself to a beignet for breakfast. These must-try deep-fried pastries have a fascinating French heritage and are a staple in the Big Easy. Think of them as a square, powdered-sugar dusted donut that pairs oh so well with a steaming cup of bitter coffee. This classic breakfast beverage perfectly offsets their almost dessert-like quality. Ah, the aroma of Folgers sure does bring back sweet memories. You can eat these irresistible pop-in-your-mouth morsels straight up or ask for a side of blackberry jam for dipping.
I've only had authentic beignets once, but I can assure you that each bite gives way to a truly heavenly experience, from its warm crispy golden edge to the pillowy, warm interior. Beware of the cloud of powdered sugar though. Yes, it'll probably make you cough, but it's so worth it. While they seem like a classic donut, beignets only have a single rise, so they make it to the deep fryer in a flash if you want to replicate them at home.
Biscuits (and sausage gravy)
If you've ever been to a diner anywhere across the country, you've probably seen biscuits and gravy on the menu. But this southern staple stands alone. That's because with this signature dish, crispy, fluffy buttermilk biscuits are an essential ingredient. You're going to want to slice them in half, then smother them fresh out of the oven with a rich, sausage-based white gravy. Some peeps slather their biscuits with a layer of butter before drenching them in gravy, but that step is entirely up to you.
This wholly unmissable combination of biscuits and savory pork sausage gravy comes together quickly at home, and there are loads of ways to upgrade a basic recipe. I love whipping up a side of scrambled eggs to add a bit more protein to the meal and here's another pro tip for you: Use Jimmy Dean's hot sausage for an unmistakable kick of bold flavor. Retain some of the drippings for your gravy, too. You won't be disappointed.
Chicken and waffles
There's a simple joy to be found in a plate of chicken and waffles. This super duo has deep roots in the south, a beloved dish that balances sweet and savory flavors in a perfectly irresistible way. If you're hankering for classic southern breakfast with the texture to tantalize your taste buds, this is the dish for you.
You can use pretty much any cut of chicken you have on hand, from a boneless breast to a couple of thighs. Don't forget to add a heaping helping of Cajun seasoning before it goes in the fryer. After all, the combination of salty, crunchy fried chicken atop a stack of fluffy buttermilk waffles, all covered with rich, sweet syrup, is what makes this traditional southern breakfast so enticing. Take advantage of this pro tip: Generously drizzle your chicken and waffles with hot honey instead of syrup. The result is a seriously unique combination of finger licking flavors that you should try at least once in your life.
Country fried steak (and eggs)
Country fried steak is a southern classic that transcends the confines of mere breakfast. This dish features a tender, pan-fried cube steak covered in a thick and flavorful white gravy. Enjoy it with a side of fluffy scrambled eggs or pair it with a pile of southern-style home fries for a hearty breakfast that will fuel any buck-dancing excursion. I love stirring my taters in the gravy, and I bet you will too.
Don't use the stuff in the envelope for your gravy base, though. This scrumptious topping is easy to make and comes together in just 10 minutes. All you need to do is gather four ingredients: all-purpose flour, whole milk, salt, and pepper. Add the mixture to your country fried steak's pan drippings, and skip the cornstarch. You don't need this common thickener and it might affect the taste of your final product. To achieve that chef-made, smooth, and velvety texture, you'll need to whisk, whisk, whisk.
Country ham (with red-eye gravy)
Few breakfasts are more quintessentially southern than country ham with red-eye gravy. This isn't your regular jambon. Country ham is salt cured over time, then smoked to create that intense flavor and uniquely chewy texture. You'll want to slice off a thick slab, because thinly sliced ham has no place in a southern dish like this. If you want to reduce the sodium content, it's okay (even by southern standards) to soak your country ham in water or milk before browning it in a cast-iron skillet.
If you think that red-eye gravy is something you encounter on a midnight flight, you're not alone. There are some pretty fascinating myths about how it got its name, but in reality, when the ingredients separate, it kind of looks like a human eye. This authentic two-ingredient recipe of country ham drippings and strong, black coffee is as easy to whip up as it is addictive. Measure with your heart here and make it your own. There's no need to start with a roux, either. This gravy is supposed to be thin.
Grits (topped anyway you like)
One of the South's signature dishes has to be grits. Yes, my meemaw made them, and yes, they're more delicious than they sound. This creamy porridge is made from ground corn and there are endless ways to make it even tastier. They're basically a blank canvas for other more intense flavors because of their subtle corny essence. Keep it simple and add salt and butter (don't skimp on this ingredient) or get fancy and add a handful of cheddar cheese and a bit of crumbled bacon.
Shrimp and grits are a regional favorite that hails from South Carolina's low country. The breakfast was featured in a 1950s version of the Charleston Receipts cookbook, and 75 years later shrimp and grits still star in a hearty morning meal down south. Don't hesitate to explore the endless variation of shrimp and grits, either. Get creative and add Cajun-style béchamel. This thick white sauce with a French origin is genuinely soul-satisfying.
Hash brown casserole
I reckon everyone knows what a hash brown casserole is, but did you know this classic southern breakfast is just as versatile as it is scrumptious? Meemaw loaded a baking dish with all the ingredients that make your first meal of the day so appealing, like potatoes, eggs, cheese and whatever breakfast meat you've got on hand. There are no rules here. You can toss in some diced ham, chopped bacon, crumbled sausage, or all three for that matter, because the final product is all about your personal preference.
Hash brown casserole is also a hearty dish that comes together quickly, whether you have guests coming for brunch or a hungry family that's fixin' to eat now. My family's hand-me-down recipe provides a satisfying and comforting start to the day and it's a great way to get Papa out on the lawnmower. Whip up a batch at home (it freezes really well) or head south for this tempting breakfast you should enjoy at least once in your life.
Hoecakes (with sorghum syrup)
Hoecakes are, in the simplest terms, a cornmeal pancake with some bones. They're as far from the fluffy buttermilk variety as you can possibly get. This classic southern breakfast has been around forever: since probably the late 1700s, anyway. This minimalist dish is made from just three ingredients: cornmeal, water, and salt. It's traditionally fried in peanut oil to achieve those gloriously crispy golden edges.
So, why top them with sorghum syrup? This sweet, yet slightly sour condiment is a staple in many southern households. Maybe that's because sorghum grows so well in the region. This syrup is thinner than molasses, and it's easy to find. Pour it over a stack of hoecakes for a traditional southern breakfast, or if you're out of this classic topping, you can also opt for honey. It's a favorite of George Washington, and if hoecakes are good enough for the nation's first president, you should definitely give them a try at least once.
Livermush (and biscuit sandwich)
Livermush hails from the great southern state of North Carolina. This dish, with its German origins, may not sound very appetizing (I mean liver and mush?), but don't let that sway you from enjoying it once in your life. While it can be an acquired taste, it's a bona fide favorite in the Tar Heel State. There's even an annual festival held in livermush's honor each October in Shelby. This well-seasoned spread is primarily made from pig's liver and cooked cornmeal for moldability. It has a pâté like texture, but livermush actually comes from the store in loaves, not a jar.
The best way to eat livermush classic southern style is to slice it, fry it in a cast iron skillet, and serve it between generously sized biscuit halves. Don't forget a copious squirt of yellow mustard for a rightfully southern masterpiece. If you're really hungry, you can always add a plate of eggs on the side, but this rich breakfast dish will probably leave you full as a tick on its own.
Sweet potato pancakes (with a plate of pork belly)
Sweet potato pancakes are the darling of any brunch menu below the Mason-Dixon Line. That's because of this dessert-like breakfast's magical ability to comfort the soul. These colorful tubers are a popular, warm-weather crop that thrives in the south and we've been growing them since the turn of the century. A towering stack of these southern-style pancakes deliver a warm and sweet flavor with its classically fall spice: nutmeg. Warm maple syrup is a go-to choice for many southern chefs, but my family always used Karo Syrup atop this breakfast goodie when we ran out of the good stuff.
Pork belly is the south's answer to bacon, in this case anyway, and there's definitely a difference between these meats. We don't just serve a slice or two tucked under your pancakes. You'll need an empty plate for this so-called side dish. Don't you dare throw out the grease, either. It's the perfect fat for frying those shrimp. Recycle an old condiment jar and store it in the fridge for next time.