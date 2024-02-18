The Southern Origins Of Beer Cheese
Beer cheese is a tasty accompaniment to pretzels and other snacks thanks to its spicy, beer-tinged flavor. While this spreadable cheese (which is an amalgamation of different cheeses) is known far and wide these days, it most likely originated in the southern part of the U.S. nearly a century ago. Beer cheese is included in the pantheon of iconic Southern recipes, which range from deviled eggs to fried green tomatoes.
Central Kentucky, specifically Clark County, is the widely accepted birthplace of beer cheese and was once home to an establishment called The Driftwood Inn. The generally accepted story is that beer cheese is the creation of chef Joe Allman, who developed the recipe at some point in the latter part of the 1930s. At its inception, beer cheese was often referred to as "snappy" thanks to its potent flavor. Beer cheese was presented to customers free of charge, which was not an entirely altruistic maneuver. Along with his cousin and owner of The Driftwood Inn, Johnnie Allman, chef Allman hoped his specialty cheese spread would increase beer sales at the establishment thanks to its zesty flavor profile.
From clever marketing ploy to iconic snack food
Beer is pretty enticing on its own, but Joe and Johnnie Allman found a way to boost beer sales at The Driftwood Inn even further. The simple yet ingenious strategy involved serving customers a bit of beer cheese as soon as they entered the establishment. The tangy, slightly spicy flavors of the cheese dip were intended to induce a mighty thirst among guests. As a result, customers were inclined to order more beer than they would otherwise have to quench their thirst. Once Johnnie Allman's establishment ceased, a nearby restaurant took up the mantle and began making its own beer cheese.
Eventually, beer cheese was being made by many and became available in grocery stores. There are currently many beer cheeses on the market, and the snack is often paired with pretzels (although Joe Allman provided his original recipe with a selection of vegetables). Beer cheese recipes have evolved quite a bit over the years, and brands now contain many ingredients.
What goes into beer cheese?
The main ingredient in beer cheese is, well, beer. It's believed that the spreadable cheese was primarily made with a German lager when it was first created, but modern versions contain many distinct types of beer. Some varieties are infused with IPAs for a hoppier, more potent flavor than a lager-based beer cheese might offer. Others feature Irish stouts, which imbue the beer cheese with a rich, toasty taste.
In addition to cayenne pepper, beer cheese derives its robust flavor from a host of additional ingredients. This includes Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings like smoked paprika and garlic powder. As for the cheese selection, cheddar is a primary component, but softer selections like cream cheese often accompany it to make it easier to spread. Beer cheese may also contain a more flavorful variety of cheese, such as Gruyère, which is beloved for its mild sweetness and nutty undertones. While beer cheese comes from decidedly humble beginnings, it's now firmly in place within the upper echelon of snack foods.