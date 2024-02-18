The Southern Origins Of Beer Cheese

Beer cheese is a tasty accompaniment to pretzels and other snacks thanks to its spicy, beer-tinged flavor. While this spreadable cheese (which is an amalgamation of different cheeses) is known far and wide these days, it most likely originated in the southern part of the U.S. nearly a century ago. Beer cheese is included in the pantheon of iconic Southern recipes, which range from deviled eggs to fried green tomatoes.

Central Kentucky, specifically Clark County, is the widely accepted birthplace of beer cheese and was once home to an establishment called The Driftwood Inn. The generally accepted story is that beer cheese is the creation of chef Joe Allman, who developed the recipe at some point in the latter part of the 1930s. At its inception, beer cheese was often referred to as "snappy" thanks to its potent flavor. Beer cheese was presented to customers free of charge, which was not an entirely altruistic maneuver. Along with his cousin and owner of The Driftwood Inn, Johnnie Allman, chef Allman hoped his specialty cheese spread would increase beer sales at the establishment thanks to its zesty flavor profile.