10 Trendy Kitchen Cabinet Colors You Should Try In 2025

Craving a kitchen makeover, but not sure where to start? An easy option is painting those cabinets! A fresh coat of paint can completely transform the space, instantly shifting the mood and making your kitchen feel brand new. The trick, of course, is choosing the right color. Some shades can make a space feel dated or dull, while the right ones bring warmth, style, and energy to the room.

Color is obviously subjective, but a quick scroll through design blogs, trend reports, and social media reveals a clear direction for 2025. Both homeowners and designers are gravitating toward earthy neutrals, dramatic blues, and a range of inviting greens. These colors are fresh and welcoming, yet still feel timeless — meaning you won't have to change them anytime soon.

If you're ready for a kitchen refresh and want to stay stylish, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find ten trending cabinet colors for 2025. From rich greens and creamy yellows to playful pinks and moody tones, there's a shade for every style. So, as you scroll through each color, imagine it in your space, paired with your hinges, hardware, and countertops. And if one calls your name, get ready to fall in love with your kitchen all over again.