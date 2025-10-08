10 Trendy Kitchen Cabinet Colors You Should Try In 2025
Craving a kitchen makeover, but not sure where to start? An easy option is painting those cabinets! A fresh coat of paint can completely transform the space, instantly shifting the mood and making your kitchen feel brand new. The trick, of course, is choosing the right color. Some shades can make a space feel dated or dull, while the right ones bring warmth, style, and energy to the room.
Color is obviously subjective, but a quick scroll through design blogs, trend reports, and social media reveals a clear direction for 2025. Both homeowners and designers are gravitating toward earthy neutrals, dramatic blues, and a range of inviting greens. These colors are fresh and welcoming, yet still feel timeless — meaning you won't have to change them anytime soon.
If you're ready for a kitchen refresh and want to stay stylish, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find ten trending cabinet colors for 2025. From rich greens and creamy yellows to playful pinks and moody tones, there's a shade for every style. So, as you scroll through each color, imagine it in your space, paired with your hinges, hardware, and countertops. And if one calls your name, get ready to fall in love with your kitchen all over again.
Mocha mousse
The Pantone color of the year for 2025 is mocha mousse. This isn't surprising, seeing how warmer tones are one of the '90s kitchen trends making a serious comeback. As its name suggests, mocha mousse is a luxuriously rich brown with creamy undertones, evoking hints of coffee and chocolate (which couldn't be more fitting for a kitchen). As a neutral, it pairs beautifully with almost anything. But unlike flat grays or harsh blacks, mocha mousse brings an inviting energy to your kitchen.
Butter yellow
Many homeowners think you should avoid painting your kitchen yellow. However, we're not here to encourage bold, banana-toned hues. Instead, current trends are leaning towards butter yellow, a shade that's soft, cozy, and welcoming. It instantly brightens a space without feeling loud or overwhelming, and it pairs surprisingly well with multiple styles. Vintage decor and floral curtains can create a charming cottage-core look, while bronze hardware and a bold rug add contrast and depth.
Deep navy
Dark, dramatic colors don't always work in kitchens, but deep navy is the exception. Painting your cabinets this color offers a beautifully rich and moody vibe. Although it makes a statement, it still manages to feel timeless. Luckily, it also behaves like a neutral, blending well with marble, wood tones, metals, and a wide range of palettes. Plus, deep navy cabinets pop beautifully against lighter countertops and backsplashes.
Dusty sage
Dusty sage is a muted, almost neutral color with soft gray and blue elements mixed with a gentle green. Using this color on your cabinets brings a calm and earthy energy to your kitchen. Considering kitchen colors affect your appetite and eating habits, this is precisely the environment we'd aim for. To enhance those natural vibes, pair it with wood and stone elements. For a bolder contrast, use matte black fixtures.
Terracotta
Terracotta, meaning "burnt earth" in Italian, is exactly as it sounds — warm, grounded, and full of rustic charm. Ranging from soft pinkish tans to deep brick reds, this versatile shade brings an earthy, lived-in feel to the kitchen that instantly helps guests get cozy. It works with multiple styles, from Mediterranean and modern to vintage or farmhouse. On cabinets, terracotta pairs beautifully with other natural tones and textures. We recommend combining the palette with muted pinks or soft greens to keep the palette fresh and balanced.
Midnight green
Midnight green is a rich, sophisticated hue that feels both calming and unexpected. It's perfect for adding a subtle wow factor to your kitchen. As a green, it also taps into the biophilic design trend, bringing a touch of nature indoors and creating a serene, grounded atmosphere. To keep with this energy, pair it with warm wood tones, brass cabinet knobs, or soft stone. But before painting, consider whether it would be ideal for full cabinetry or just the base cabinets, combined with a lighter shade above to create balance.
Dove gray
Dove gray is a light to medium gray — resembling doves' feathers — that works as a soft, neutral backdrop for the kitchen. Its understated tone blends seamlessly with a wide range of design elements and makes the room feel more spacious. In open kitchens, dove gray helps maintain a sense of calm, helping you turn kitchen clutter into charming, intentional decor. It pairs well with other shades of gray, warm creams, or bold navy for contrast. This color is well-suited to contemporary aesthetics and complements stainless steel appliances.
Pink peach
Pink peach is an unexpected departure from the standard earthy or muted colors we've seen. It's a playful, romantic hue that adds softness and personality to the kitchen. While it can be combined with multiple palettes, those preferring a minimalistic look can rely solely on pink peach to provide a colorful touch. Pair these cabinets with gold or brass hardware for a stunning contrast — an element that blends beautifully with vintage or bohemian-inspired designs. If you want to add to that bohemian flair, decorate above your kitchen cabinets with an antique collection.
Olive green
Since natural greens are part of the earth's fabric, they'll never become dated. While olive green definitely offers this timelessness, it also creates a sense of luxury and serenity. Its earthy tones work beautifully with materials like marbled countertops, warm wood, and copper accents, making it easy to create a cohesive, grounded space. When it comes to color coordinating, light terracotta plays on those natural vibes, while deep jewel tones make a moodier statement. Add ornamental tiles (one of our favorite vintage kitchen design trends) and you've created a Mediterranean masterpiece.
Greige
Greige, a chic blend of gray and beige, is one of 2025's hottest neutral trends. Its versatile tone works beautifully in both modern and traditional kitchens, offering warmth and subtle character. However, it's still easy to mix and match with various materials like wood accents, stone countertops, and metallic hardware. To enhance the natural vibe, decorate above those greige kitchen cabinets with plants that would survive in low light, like English ivy. Or, incorporate woven baskets and ceramics for texture.