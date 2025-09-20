10 Plants That Will Survive In Your Low-Light Kitchen
There might be nothing that brightens up a kitchen like plants. Not only do they add a wonderful, earthy vibe to the room, but some are even edible and can be used in your cooking. This means that as long as you're willing to put in the time and effort to care for them, they can double as snazzy decor and functional pieces. Unfortunately, though, many plants require direct sunlight, and your kitchen isn't always going to get a ton of it. Luckily, there's a simple solution: low-light plants.
These plants can survive with just a little bit of daily sunlight — a few hours a day — or even with just artificial light. They're a great option if you really want to bring nature into your kitchen but don't get a ton of natural light. While some of them would benefit from a grow light (which you can find on Amazon), others can thrive with little attention at all. Daily Meal has rounded up 10 of the best low-light plants to decorate with and use in your kitchen.
Bromeliad
Bromeliads are beautiful tropical blooms that typically come in shades of red, pink, purple, and orange, adding a pop of color to your kitchen. While they do need indirect light — like by a window, but not right in the sunlight — they can survive off artificial fluorescent sources. In fact, they are actually poorly suited to direct sunlight, as it can burn their leaves. They dislike overwatering but do best in places with some humidity and should be misted intermittently.
Chives
Though chives prefer full sunlight, they can grow indoors in light shade (3 to 6 hours of sunight), though growth might be reduced, especially during the winter. If your home doesn't get a lot of sun, a grow light is beneficial, and you should put your plants near a south-facing window. Chives do best if planted in potting mix with added nutrients and should be watered whenever the soil becomes dry. The leaves and flowers are both edible, and they go great with some mashed potatoes and Dijon.
Cilantro
Like chives, cilantro is an herb that can thrive in the shade — it only needs a few hours of full sunlight — and it can be used in a ton of recipes, like cilantro lime rice and grilled shrimp with chili sauce. It does need a lot of nutrients, though, so it should be fed plant food. You'll also want to keep its soil moist, so check it every couple of days to keep it satiated.
English ivy
English ivy is another plant that can burn in direct sunlight and does better with a bit of shade. It can grow with more barren light conditions (variegated varieties prefer less light than their green-leaved counterparts), though growth will likely be stunted, so a grow light is beneficial to get the best color from the leaves. English ivy needs less watering than other plants, and note that it will grow quickly, so it might require trimming to keep it from overtaking your kitchen. With that said, the long vines make for beautiful decoration.
Lucky bamboo
Lucky bamboo, while not a true bamboo plant, has a beautiful appearance that can really wow when placed in your kitchen. It can grow in soil or just water, and since direct sunlight burns the leaves, it grows better with indirect sunlight or a grow lamp. However, it is toxic to pets, so it's best avoided if you have cats or dogs that get curious about your plants.
Mint
Mint is another great herb to grow in your kitchen, as it's versatile and doesn't need direct sunlight. It will make your kitchen smell great and tastes wonderful in a ton of recipes, from cocktails like the mint julep to mint and coriander chutney. You should keep its soil moist, feed it plant food as needed, and harvest its leaves regularly.
Parsley
In warm areas, parsley does best in partial shade, though it may be less suitable for your kitchen if you live somewhere cold. This versatile herb is best when fresh, so having a plant right in your kitchen can be really useful. Parsley needs frequent watering and nutrients but will reward you with fresh leaves perfect for pesto with sun-dried tomatoes and other recipes.
Peace lily
Peace lilies are gorgeous plants with white blooms that will really stun in your kitchen. They can thrive in low and fluorescent lighting (no direct sunlight) and require moderately moist soil. Just bear in mind that too little light might stunt their bloom even if it doesn't kill it. Peace lilies are also toxic to animals and humans and should not be kept around cats, dogs, or small children that might try to eat them.
Peperomia
Peperomia plants are fairly hardy, being able to withstand days without watering, and they grow best under indirect sunlight or even fluorescent lights. They're beloved for their thick, striped leaves and come in multiple colors, so you can probably find one that fits in with your kitchen's aesthetic. If given the proper soil (a well-draining potting mix) and not overwatered, they can live for years, making them a worthwhile investment for your kitchen decor.
ZZ Plant
ZZ plants are very hardy, making them ideal for beginner gardeners. They have shiny green leaves perfect for brightening up the kitchen, and while they like some indirect light, they can live with fairly low amounts of artificial light if need be. They can go months without water and will only need more once the soil is completely dry, so they're great for people who frequently forget to water plants but still want a pop of green in the kitchen.