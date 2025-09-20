10 Plants That Will Survive In Your Low-Light Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There might be nothing that brightens up a kitchen like plants. Not only do they add a wonderful, earthy vibe to the room, but some are even edible and can be used in your cooking. This means that as long as you're willing to put in the time and effort to care for them, they can double as snazzy decor and functional pieces. Unfortunately, though, many plants require direct sunlight, and your kitchen isn't always going to get a ton of it. Luckily, there's a simple solution: low-light plants.

These plants can survive with just a little bit of daily sunlight — a few hours a day — or even with just artificial light. They're a great option if you really want to bring nature into your kitchen but don't get a ton of natural light. While some of them would benefit from a grow light (which you can find on Amazon), others can thrive with little attention at all. Daily Meal has rounded up 10 of the best low-light plants to decorate with and use in your kitchen.