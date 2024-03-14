Should You Really Avoid Painting Your Kitchen Yellow?

So if yellow is out, then what kitchen color is in? Here's some good news — your options aren't limited. You can paint your kitchen with many colors to promote feelings of ease, friendliness, and comfort.

If you want to foster a sense of peace and relaxation in your kitchen, opt for cooling tones. Shades of green are said to impart harmony and growth into the kitchen atmosphere — perfect for budding chefs who need to maintain balance and stability as they nurture their culinary skills (a practice that truly never ends).

Blue shades facilitate a sense of steadiness and strength, ideal for foodies looking to cultivate confidence in the kitchen. Light blue shades, in particular, can achieve this effect while prompting feelings of relaxation; cool, calm, and collected is a surefire way to win the race.

Purple is perfect for chefs who enjoy beauty, abundance, and wealth as it draws on feelings of opulence and royalty. If you're someone who likes the finer things in life, purple is grounding and beautiful in equal parts.

If you can't make up your mind, you can never go wrong with neutrals. Off-white, cream, and various shades of grey are mild enough to let your personality, food, and interactions set the tone of the kitchen space. Plus, neutral colors are great for threading fun pops of color throughout the kitchen without worrying too much about how they blend with your base color.