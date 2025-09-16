Turn Kitchen Clutter Into Charming Decor With This Vintage Design Trend

Using a cluttered kitchen can be a maddening experience. Without a dedicated home for pans, seasonings, measuring cups, or even more routine items like cups and plates, it can feel impossible to find what you need when you need it. But you may be able to turn the frustrations of a cluttered kitchen into a less chaotic positive.

Make your kitchen clutter into part of the decor by putting it on display. Obviously, scattered piles here and there are not very chic, but organizing the elements of your kitchen into storage solutions that double as display spaces can add a certain vintage charm.

It's been common since at least medieval England for kitchens to store certain items out in the open, likely for ease of use. In modern times this stylistic trend is often associated with the concept of English countryside kitchens, though open kitchen storage was a common feature of the Victorian era. In the United States, people across class lines often had open kitchen storage, from mansion kitchens like those seen on HBO's The Gilded Age, to those of middle-class merchant housing and tiny urban tenements.