10 Unique Types Of Pears And How To Use Them

It's hard to compete with America's most readily available fruit, but that's precisely what pears do when they go head-to-head with apples each year. Due to their similar growing conditions, harvest times, and nutritional benefits, the two fruits (which are close relatives, as they both belong to the Rosaceae family) are often coupled and compared. Given apples' ubiquity in autumn, pears are often seen as secondary — but they really shouldn't be.

It's true that pears are trickier to cultivate and transport than apples, and thus less widely grown and marketed in the U.S. Pears are also less uniform in shape, and many have a thin skin that easily bruises, which can deter consumers. They have specific ripening requirements (don't put unripe pears in the fridge!) and trees take longer to fruit, but anyone who's ever bitten into a perfectly ripe pear will tell you that it was absolutely worth the wait.

A great pear can be bright green, or red, or amber-colored. It can be soft and sweet, or crisp and refreshing. It can be eaten fresh, or baked into outstanding fruit pies. It can even go savory, like in fried pears with roasted red onions and crispy Puy lentils, and (fun fact!) it'll provide you with more dietary fiber than any apple could. When chosen and prepared correctly, pears offer more complexity and versatility than other fruits, as evidenced by these 10 unique types of pears. Here's how to use them for maximum deliciousness, this fall and beyond.