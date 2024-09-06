Throw This Fruit On The Grill And You'll Never Eat It Raw Again

Once you've had the pleasure of eating food cooked on the barbecue, you may agree that everything simply tastes better after being grilled. The smoky aroma and flavor make your meats, fish, and vegetables drool-worthy. The best part about grilling is that you can put just about anything onto your cooking grates (with a few tweaks). You might be familiar with grilling fruits like peaches or pineapple, but here's one that you may not have tried before: grilled pears.

Pears have a tender and juicy texture, and the grill brings out their sweetness while adding a hint of smokiness. Grilled pears are as simple as they sound. Using slightly under-ripe pears, brush them with oil once halved and cored, and pop them on the grill skin side up. In less than 10 minutes, you'll have sweet, smoky pears with those signature grill marks. If you want to add extra sweetness, brush the pears with honey or maple syrup before grilling for an additional minute.