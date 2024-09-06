Throw This Fruit On The Grill And You'll Never Eat It Raw Again
Once you've had the pleasure of eating food cooked on the barbecue, you may agree that everything simply tastes better after being grilled. The smoky aroma and flavor make your meats, fish, and vegetables drool-worthy. The best part about grilling is that you can put just about anything onto your cooking grates (with a few tweaks). You might be familiar with grilling fruits like peaches or pineapple, but here's one that you may not have tried before: grilled pears.
Pears have a tender and juicy texture, and the grill brings out their sweetness while adding a hint of smokiness. Grilled pears are as simple as they sound. Using slightly under-ripe pears, brush them with oil once halved and cored, and pop them on the grill skin side up. In less than 10 minutes, you'll have sweet, smoky pears with those signature grill marks. If you want to add extra sweetness, brush the pears with honey or maple syrup before grilling for an additional minute.
Grilled pear serving suggestions
Grilled pears add a great flavor to a variety of dishes, both sweet and savory. Try pairing them with ice cream, yogurt, or vanilla whipped cream for a perfectly balanced dessert. Scoop out the center of the pear, and you've got yourself an edible dessert bowl. Just make sure your pears have cooled first to prevent a melting mess. Add chopped grilled pear pieces to oatmeal, waffles, or classic pancakes to infuse smokiness and depth into these sweet breakfast classics.
You might think grilled pears have no place in savory dishes, but that's definitely not true. Next time you make an arugula salad, add grilled pears for a sweet contrast. If your grilled cheese sandwiches are feeling boring, you could also layer in a few slices of grilled pear. The sweet pear will complement the saltiness from the cheese, leaving you craving more. Grilled pears also make a great side dish for meat, such as pork or steak. This combination offers the perfect duo of smoky and sweet flavors, so be sure to try it on your next barbecue night.
Other fruits to put on the grill
When it comes to fruit options for your next grilling session, the sky's the limit. The key is to pick fruits that are not overly ripe, so they don't turn mushy or fall apart while grilling. Some classic fruits to grill are peaches, pineapple, or watermelon, which are popular due to their natural sweetness. If you're grilling smaller fruits like blueberries, turn them into grilled fruit kebabs so they don't fall into the grill. Include a rainbow of options such as strawberries, chopped pineapple, and oranges for a visually appealing side dish.
Alternatively, try something savory, like grilled avocado stuffed with tomato and feta. Add grilled tomatoes to your Caprese salad and wow all of your guests with hints of smokiness and sweetness. Citrus fruits such as limes or lemons can also be grilled and plated with any dish that needs some acidity. A grilled wedge or wheel can even be used for your next cocktail garnish.