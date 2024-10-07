The Underrated Fall Fruit You're Totally Sleeping On

When we talk about fall flavors there are two that dominate the conversation: apple and pumpkin. People mark the season with trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, they indulge in apple cider and pumpkin donuts, and come home with hand picked fruits. Thanksgiving even feels incomplete without apple and pumpkin pies. They've earned their places in the autumnal flavor pantheon. But there's an often overlooked seasonal fruit whose flavors and uses fit right in with these two: the pear.

It seems we should be going to pear orchards, drinking pear cider, and eating more pear desserts once the weather cools down and the nights grow longer. Like apples, there are many varieties of pears, each with their own flavor and texture. While apples are firm, some pears can be much softer and jucier, and in general pears have a more delicate taste, with some flavor profiles already exhibiting the fall spices we crave.

The top 3 pear varieties in the U.S. are bartlett, anjou, and Bosc. Bartletts are the classic, bell shaped pears with a sweet flavor and buttery texture. Anjou have a little less of a neck, but have a firmer texture with a slight citrus flavor. The bronze colored Boscs are where pears really shine in the fall — they hold up to baking the best and naturally have a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg flavor. Pears are in season from August to October, so you can avoid buying canned pears and enjoy fresh, ripe pears instead.