The Reason Asian Pears Are Best Enjoyed Raw

The Asian pear, also known as the Japanese pear, the apple pear, or the Chinese pear (among other names), encompasses thousands of varieties of pear native to Eastern Asia. Asian pears, which are an entirely different species than European pears, originated in China and can be traced back 3,000 years. Some say they were first introduced to the U.S. in the 1800s, in California, by Chinese laborers. Unlike European pears, which can be delicious in a variety of preparations — from getting poached in red wine and served as a dessert, to being the unlikely ingredient to add to a hearty lentil soup – Asian pears are best left away from the stove.

An Asian pear typically holds an oval shape, almost akin to an apple, and a lightly dotted pattern so uniform it looks like a decoration. The dark yellow skin has a slightly coarse texture, and once cut, it gives way to beautifully clean ivory flesh. Eaten with the skin or peeled, the Asian pear is notably crunchy and juicy, imbued with floral characteristics and a sweet-tart flavor. In Asia, this variety of pear is cherished in its raw, crisp form. It needs no accompaniment as its delicate, fresh flavor is believed to be enough to satisfy.

However, this is not to say there aren't ways it can't be incorporated raw in other dishes. Let's dive into these and more of the contrasts.