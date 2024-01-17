The Crimson Pear That Will Beautify Any Boring Salad

Pears are a fantastic way to add texture and sweetness to just about any regular, plain salad. Their soft flesh and mild, sweet flavor make them ideal for several salad combinations as well as a variety of dressings — both oil and vinegar-based as well as creamy. But sometimes their color just doesn't quite cut it. Green pears blend in with the lettuce and brown ones aren't the most lively color for salads. But what about a deep red pear that brings just as much color as it does flavor to your favorite salad?

That's what you'll get with Starkrimson pears — and their name truly says it all. Not only will they be the star on that plate of lettuce, but their crimson (spelled with a "k" in the varietal name) color will lend an air of excitement and anticipation. And all of that goes without even mentioning their out-of-this-world flavor.