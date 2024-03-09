Don't Make The Mistake Of Storing Unripe Pears In The Fridge

Contrary to popular belief, you shouldn't store all fruit in the fridge as some fruits won't benefit from the colder temperatures. Take pears for instance. If your pear isn't ripened yet then you should leave it on the counter or in a fruit basket rather than placing it in the drawer of your refrigerator. While the cold can lengthen the lifespan of ripened fruits like pears, avocados, and melons, it can also delay the ripening process. This is great for ripened fruit but not so much for your yet-to-ripen goods. There's nothing worse than biting into an unripe pear — it's both firm and sour and generally unpleasant to eat. As a pear ripens, it begins to sweeten and develops a soft but slightly crunchy texture.

The best way to ensure that your pears ripen is to place them at room temperature — the fruit won't benefit from that 35 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit winter wonderland in your fridge. However, that doesn't mean your pears shouldn't eventually go in the fridge. Once they ripen at room temperature, you should either eat the pear or store it in your fridge's fruit drawer. It will typically last in the ballpark of three to five days from there.