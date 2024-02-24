Yes, You Can Freeze Pears For Later. Here's How To Do It Properly

With their tender-crisp texture and sweet flavor, pears are a perfect choice for fruit pies, tarts, puddings, cobblers, and other homemade desserts. The only downside is that these fruits only last five to 12 days in the fridge, and just 3 or 4 days out on the counter. These timeframes can vary, depending on the pears' ripeness when you bought them, but if they reach their peak and you can't use them up, freezing them is the solution.

That's right — despite their reputation as a delicate fruit, you can freeze pears. First, make sure the fruits are fully ripe. Wash them, wipe off excess moisture with a kitchen towel, and peel them, then cut them into pieces and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze the pear pieces for about two hours, then transfer them to a plastic bag and store in the freezer for three months. They can remain safe to eat for longer, but will lose their flavor over time.

Pears and other fruits have a high water content, with pears containing at least 80%. Freezing causes the water in their cells to expand and form ice crystals, so your pears will be quite soft after thawing. You can still use them in pies and other baked goods, where their texture is less important, but perhaps not for fruit salads or eating alone. If you want to preserve some of their firm texture, you'll have to get syrup involved.