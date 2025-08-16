The 'Merry' Vintage Kitchen Find To Look Out For At Thrift Stores
Thrift stores are popular places for unique finds, from clothes to artwork to kitchenware. One such line of kitchenware with a following of people seeking it out is the Merry Mushrooms line from Sears during the 1970s and '80s. With over 250 items designed with the homey fungi, people who want to get their hands on them have their work cut out.
Introduced in 1973, the Merry Mushrooms line featured a diverse range of items, but the common thread was the iconic orange, brown, and yellow mushrooms adorning each piece. While many people might know this line from the mushroom-shaped jars and canisters, it also included cookware, a can opener, and five different towel designs. All of the ceramic items were hand-decorated and made in Japan, and they're kiln-glazed, which hardens to create a distinct shine on the pieces.
Over time, the collection expanded slightly, but it always maintained the imagery that kept it around for so long. By 1987, the final year Sears offered the Merry Mushrooms line, it had grown to include products for every corner of the kitchen, like a spoon rest, a three-tier letter holder, and even a wall clock. While not inherently expensive like this vintage French cookware that can be worth a lot, the satisfaction of acquiring each item is still a dream for some collectors.
Where to find Sears' Merry Mushrooms line
Unfortunately, Sears hasn't sold anything new from the Merry Mushrooms line since the late '80s, meaning collectors have to go through secondhand means to get them. Thrift or antique stores are a great place to look for retro kitchen items that are cool again, like cookware or even a vintage kitchen island, so you might find yourself getting lucky. The quality can vary from place to place, but some wear and tear can show character in a piece, which might fit nicely in your collection.
Another great place to find old cookware like the Merry Mushrooms line is at estate sales. These are more personal than antique stores because they're generally run by the family of someone who has passed away. This can mean that the seller wants to ensure the object goes to a good home, so make it clear you're collecting the pieces.
If there aren't any antique stores, thrift stores, or estate sales near you and you're unable to travel for one, you can always see what you can find on the internet. Online retailer, eBay, is filled with people reselling items like Merry Mushrooms canisters, knives, and even light switches. While it won't be easy to find a complete collection, something is better than nothing when it comes to getting started.