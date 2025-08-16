The 'Merry' Vintage Kitchen Find To Look Out For At Thrift Stores

Thrift stores are popular places for unique finds, from clothes to artwork to kitchenware. One such line of kitchenware with a following of people seeking it out is the Merry Mushrooms line from Sears during the 1970s and '80s. With over 250 items designed with the homey fungi, people who want to get their hands on them have their work cut out.

Introduced in 1973, the Merry Mushrooms line featured a diverse range of items, but the common thread was the iconic orange, brown, and yellow mushrooms adorning each piece. While many people might know this line from the mushroom-shaped jars and canisters, it also included cookware, a can opener, and five different towel designs. All of the ceramic items were hand-decorated and made in Japan, and they're kiln-glazed, which hardens to create a distinct shine on the pieces.

Over time, the collection expanded slightly, but it always maintained the imagery that kept it around for so long. By 1987, the final year Sears offered the Merry Mushrooms line, it had grown to include products for every corner of the kitchen, like a spoon rest, a three-tier letter holder, and even a wall clock. While not inherently expensive like this vintage French cookware that can be worth a lot, the satisfaction of acquiring each item is still a dream for some collectors.