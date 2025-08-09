5 Vintage Kitchen Decor Trends From The 1970s That Are Coming Back Around

Design trends are highly cyclical. Themes and motifs that first became popular decades ago fall into disfavor and eventually regain their popularity, often with tweaks on the original designs. This is true of most things, from clothing to kitchen decor. One example is the comeback of 1950s-era sink skirts. However, a different decade's decor is having a more notable resurgence.

The 1970s were known for big pops of color and groovy design work, and several of the decade's trends are coming back to modern kitchen decor. Walls can be stylishly adorned with interestingly patterned wallpaper and decorative tilework — which can either resemble the gaudy fruit tiles of old or feature more contemporary designs. On tables and countertops, the vintage styling of decorative fruit is coming back to evoke feelings of freshness. This is complemented by two other resurgent '70s trends, colorful appliances and bright colors in general, especially in cabinetry.