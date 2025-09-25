9 Best Paint Colors To Pair With White Kitchen Cabinets

The big secret about white cabinets? They go with many wall colors. That makes it easy to create the vibe you want with very little fuss, as long as you know how the paint color you're choosing complements white. With kitchen cabinets costing as much as $26,000 to replace in a 10-by-10-foot space, a lick of paint and some new accessories is a much more affordable way to upgrade a kitchen. This means that splashing out on good white cabinets may save you money over time.

White kitchen cabinets themselves are a timeless classic. Whether you choose painted wood, those '90s-style glass-fronted cabinets that are making a comeback, or sleek melamine or metal, white isn't an absence of design; it's a design hack. White cabinetry lets the rest of your kitchen speak, and you can choose what it's going to say.

If you want your white cabinets to truly pop, saturated, eye-catching colors are the way to go. Softer colors keep things a little more subtle, although you can use them to create a vintage feel or a homely, farmhouse space. Whether you're chasing trends or seeking something timeless, there are always options that complement white cabinets.