Customers Agree, So Far These Are The Best New Items At Trader Joe's In 2025

Trader Joe's is famous for having a lot of products that nowhere else stocks. This is a double-edged sword: Customers love novelty, but the market's demands for innovation are unending. Year after year, though, Trader Joe's comes up with new items for us all to fawn over. The culinary creative well does not run dry. While we're mourning some of 2025's discontinued Trader Joe's products, what's new to the shelves this year has been pretty exciting.

One thing about new stuff, though: It can fly off the shelves. As anyone who ever tried to buy the chain's limited-time-only take on Dubai chocolate will tell you, it's good to know when Trader Joe's restocks its inventory. It's one thing for new items to show up in The Fearless Flyer, Trader Joe's catalog periodical. It's a whole new ballgame once word of mouth starts spreading about, say, the roasted tomato labneh dip. Are we contributing to a run on these items by writing about them? For your sake and ours, we hope not because it's been a delicious year at Trader Joe's. Here are some of our favorite new products in 2025.