Customers Agree, So Far These Are The Best New Items At Trader Joe's In 2025
Trader Joe's is famous for having a lot of products that nowhere else stocks. This is a double-edged sword: Customers love novelty, but the market's demands for innovation are unending. Year after year, though, Trader Joe's comes up with new items for us all to fawn over. The culinary creative well does not run dry. While we're mourning some of 2025's discontinued Trader Joe's products, what's new to the shelves this year has been pretty exciting.
One thing about new stuff, though: It can fly off the shelves. As anyone who ever tried to buy the chain's limited-time-only take on Dubai chocolate will tell you, it's good to know when Trader Joe's restocks its inventory. It's one thing for new items to show up in The Fearless Flyer, Trader Joe's catalog periodical. It's a whole new ballgame once word of mouth starts spreading about, say, the roasted tomato labneh dip. Are we contributing to a run on these items by writing about them? For your sake and ours, we hope not because it's been a delicious year at Trader Joe's. Here are some of our favorite new products in 2025.
Sparkling orange flavored espresso tonic
This product might sound strange, but you might want to give the sparkling orange flavored espresso tonic a try. All of the different bitter flavors combine together to form something wonderful. The bubbly tartness of tonic cuts through the harshest elements of espresso, balancing great coffee flavor with a citrusy summer afternoon sipper. One person on Reddit compared this canned drink favorably to something they once had at a top-flight coffee shop. Isn't that the goal of all products like this? To capture memories and turn them into something you can stock your pantry with?
For anyone wondering about whether or not a canned, flavored tonic contains alcohol, the answer is no. But this drink is best served over ice and sipped on a summer's afternoon. Still, if you're on the go, the espresso tonic should give you a jolt. There's definitely caffeine here. Another Reddit poster claimed they were going to replace their energy drink habit with cans of this stuff. Hey, we're all for more people experiencing the wonders of sparkling coffee. Trader Joe's adds a little orange to party, and we think that's great.
Artichoke bottoms
Everyone loves artichoke hearts, yes, but have you heard the good news? That's right, another part of the artichoke is delicious, too. Rejoice! Trader Joe's artichoke bottoms come frozen in the package, but they are delicious if you just let them thaw in the fridge overnight. They are very much like pre-trimmed artichoke hearts. The biggest appeal here seems to be getting to the tasty stuff without all the work. There's also the fact that artichoke bottoms are naturally cupped, meaning you can stuff them with other delicious things, like parmesan cheese, grated garlic, or even a dip.
If you've ever been told that you should eat foods high in vitamins and minerals, artichokes are the veggie for you. These tasty little guys pack a punch of fiber, folate, potassium, and vitamin C, to name a few benefits. Having artichokes come frozen like this gives you more preparation options. One poster on Reddit said that they drop the frozen artichoke bottoms directly into boiling pasta water for a few minutes. Toss artichoke bottoms, ravioli, and some freshly chopped parsley with some lemon juice and olive oil? Now that's a tasty dinner.
Meatball calzone
It's hard to go wrong when the holy trinity of meatball, cheese, and sauce adds up to a calzone. Large and imposing, this miraculous marriage of pizza and turnovers has come to Trader Joe's shelves in 2025. The meaty monstrosity features meatballs made from ground beef and ground pork, bound up by a glue of egg and parmesan cheese. It's enough to make Gary Busey's character in "Point Break" start salivating. Or, for a real-life example of this dish's power, one Reddit poster said that their children who are picky eaters asked for another TJ's meatball calzone seconds after devouring the first one.
Still, we should give fair warning. Coming to love this dish might take a little tinkering with cook times and methods. Many people on Reddit recommend cooking this product slightly longer than the packaging instructs, with one saying they broiled it for a few minutes after baking. Another commenter said they wanted to try the air fryer for a flakier crust. It's not ideal when the cooking instructions on a food item's packaging are out of step with what makes the food taste best. Still, a little kitchen experimenting isn't a bad thing. It just means you have to buy more meatball calzones.
Garlic butter Irish potato chips
Garlic. Butter. Chips. Three of the most magical words you can hear someone say are finally together in one product. It's sort of amazing that garlic butter potato chips haven't been around for longer. One commenter on Reddit claimed that eating these was "like eating garlic butter in chip form." The name almost sounds like a great mashed potatoes recipe. So again, we ask — how have these not been around for longer? Don't worry. There is good news. Although Trader Joe's tips its cap to the Emerald Isle with these garlic butter Irish potato chips, the new 2025 product is thankfully not limited to St. Patrick's Day sales.
For the sake of balanced perspective, we should add that another Redditor opined that these chips taste like sour cream and onion flavored Ruffles. Good, but hardly groundbreaking, they said. Well, if that's the worst criticism it gets, then these chips definitely deserve a spot in the inventory. Shoppers have admitted to stocking up on multiple bags of garlic butter chips, only to return weeks later to find a blank hole where other garlic-butter-chip lovers have picked the shelf clean. If you see a bag on your TJ's run, many customers say, don't hesitate.
Canned lentils
Lentils are wonderful, but who has time for all that soaking and those long cooking times? Trader Joe's solution is an old one, beautiful in its simplicity: Just can these legumes with water and sea salt. The result is a new product that has great value and makes eating your legumes all the easier. Canned lentils are a nutrient-packed addition to chili or curry and can be the star of their own soup.
The fun doesn't stop there. One shopper on Reddit admitted to buying four or five cans on their TJ's run because they love them so much. Another home cook on Reddit said that they use the stuff as a sloppy joe filling, before praising canned lentils as being easier to work with than their dry counterparts. We love when a healthy food is made more convenient and easier to use. Now that Trader Joe's canned lentils have simplified the ingredient a bit, why not try something from Daily Meal's trove of canned beans and lentils suggestions? You might unlock a new favorite vegetarian dish.
Roasted tomato labneh dip
Labneh is a wonderful dip hailing from the Middle East and North Africa, and Trader Joe's added some roasted tomato to its version. Hard to go wrong there, especially on kebab night. Labneh is kind of like a cheesier version of Greek yogurt, which should absolutely be enough to send you running out for some roasted tomato labneh dip and a big bag of pita bread. We've already documented how labneh is an upgrade for your fried chicken; adding roasted tomato only spices up the flavors even more.
This dip is not merely for bread and kebabs. One person on Reddit said that they loved to eat sweet peppers with the stuff. The herbaceous quality that the dill and parsley bring to the party plays well with crunchy veggies — and roasted meat, now that we mention it. The tanginess keeps things from getting too sweet. Honestly, what's not to love here? We want to try roasted tomato labneh dip on everything.
Yellow mini sheet cake
This one is for those times when you want a sheet cake, but you happen to be alone. Well, the packaging says that the 14-ounce yellow mini sheet cake with chocolate buttercream frosting serves six, but we won't judge if you eat two servings. Or three. Or four. You know what? You can get carried away, but this paragraph shouldn't. So we'll tell you about how one commenter to the Reddit post announcing this new item admitting to eating the whole thing in one go. See what we mean? Getting carried away with yellow cake is fun.
Many commenters on Reddit pointed out that these cakes freeze wonderfully, in case you don't want to finish the whole thing at once. Speaking of cooling appliances, give this cake a little time in the fridge before you chow down. Trust us on that one. Bonus: The yellow mini sheet cake is gluten free! Has the gluten-free tag stopped Trader Joe's shoppers from going wild over this cake? Of course not. The mini yellow sheet cake is that good and that much of a treat.
All The Things Cookies
First and foremost, these cookies are not to be confused with Trader Joe's legendary Everything But The Bagel seasoning. That seasoning might make for an interesting cookie, but All The Things Cookies are their own constellation of multitudinous ingredients. Yes, there is an element of sweet and salty here, thanks to the inclusion of both pretzels and semisweet chocolate chips. Those are far from the only two flavors, though. This is definitely one of those products with so much going on that all we can really do is describe the ingredients, then you decide for yourself whether the cookies are good. In a way, that makes All The Things Cookies a little like had-to-be-there homemade cookies. Or maybe that's just us falling for the rustic, irregularly shaped presentation.
One person on Reddit said that even though these cookies aren't what they usually go for, they can't get enough of them. The point of contention for them was how crunchy these cookies are. It's true that not even the butteriest of soft doughs is capable of totally covering the crunch of crispy rice and corn flakes, but the tradeoff here is just how well all of the ingredients, including the marshmallows, play together. That makes All The Things Cookies worth trying at least once.
Crustless peanut butter & strawberry jam sandwiches
Trader Joe's crustless peanut butter & strawberry jam sandwiches are exactly what they sound like. Nostalgia, but in your freezer. If you're a millennial, you probably had an Uncrustables phase. There were some weird snacks in the 1990s, but these sandwiches were great. The product that hit Trader Joe's shelves in 2025 is slightly smaller than Smuckers Uncrustables, but the hearty smack of peanut butter and the just-right sweet jam are good enough that you won't notice. Grab a box of these and introduce your kids to the wonders of very cold, very crust-deprived PB&Js. Come on, don't tell us you wait for these to thaw completely before eating. The cold bite makes it more like ice cream!
Heads up, though: The ratio of ingredients here leans heavily on peanut butter. Of course, peanut butter is high in iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6, among other nutrients. Does that justify having a second crustless peanut butter and jam sandwich at lunch? Well, one commenter on Reddit was excited to add these sandwiches to their trail runs. If it's good enough for trail runners, who are we to question that?
Sparkling tea and lemonade
Arnold Palmers are impossible to order — no combination of words should have that many lolling syllables — but also impossible not to enjoy. Trader Joe's went and added a sparkling element to the classic Arnold Palmer because when has effervescence ever not improved a drink? This sparkling tea and lemonade was announced before summer 2025, and while some balked at the price ($1.99 per 12-ounce can), others have been enthusiastic. The lemonade half is not too sweet, and the black tea half is appropriately balancing with bitterness. One person on Reddit raved about the drink having a third of the amount of sugar that a can of typical soda contains. A summer drink that won't make our teeth tingle when we sip? Yes, please.
Speaking of sipping, pour sparkling tea and lemonade over ice and whiskey? Now you've got a truly delightful summer cocktail. Get that whiskey while you're on your TJ's run, too — there's a chance that it's Buffalo Trace being sold at a discounted price. That's right. Trader Joe's alcohol department is full of interesting facts. What better companion for that research than some sparkling tea and lemonade?