5 Trader Joe's Products That Have Been Discontinued So Far In 2025

Trader Joe's is known for unique and affordable items, many of which are its private brand. If you're a loyal customer, you likely have a shopping list specific to Trader Joe's. Whether you're craving the chain's vegetable spring rolls or chili and lime rolled chips, you know exactly where to find them. So what does it mean if you're searching for your regular items but they're nowhere to be found? Unfortunately, they might be discontinued.

Advertisement

While Trader Joe's has long-term staples, the company likes to keep things fresh. It offers seasonal and limited-time products that get customers excited, and it keeps stock of its inventory — switching things up as needed. Delivering on its promise of tasty, affordable food sometimes means discontinuing products. TJ's decides to discontinue items for a variety of reasons. When an item isn't selling well, it doesn't make sense to take up precious shelf space. Even if it's a fan favorite, it can get canceled due to production costs, sourcing issues, or quality concerns.

2025 has seen its fair share of food discontinuations so far, including a handful of Trader Joe's items. However, TJ's isn't making a PSA about every single canceled product. Instead, you'll likely learn about these foods the hard way — by unsuccessfully searching each aisle. Luckily, we're here to save you the hassle. Whether you want to confirm your suspicions or prevent disappointment, here are five Trader Joe's products that have been discontinued in 2025.

Advertisement