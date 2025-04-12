5 Trader Joe's Products That Have Been Discontinued So Far In 2025
Trader Joe's is known for unique and affordable items, many of which are its private brand. If you're a loyal customer, you likely have a shopping list specific to Trader Joe's. Whether you're craving the chain's vegetable spring rolls or chili and lime rolled chips, you know exactly where to find them. So what does it mean if you're searching for your regular items but they're nowhere to be found? Unfortunately, they might be discontinued.
While Trader Joe's has long-term staples, the company likes to keep things fresh. It offers seasonal and limited-time products that get customers excited, and it keeps stock of its inventory — switching things up as needed. Delivering on its promise of tasty, affordable food sometimes means discontinuing products. TJ's decides to discontinue items for a variety of reasons. When an item isn't selling well, it doesn't make sense to take up precious shelf space. Even if it's a fan favorite, it can get canceled due to production costs, sourcing issues, or quality concerns.
2025 has seen its fair share of food discontinuations so far, including a handful of Trader Joe's items. However, TJ's isn't making a PSA about every single canceled product. Instead, you'll likely learn about these foods the hard way — by unsuccessfully searching each aisle. Luckily, we're here to save you the hassle. Whether you want to confirm your suspicions or prevent disappointment, here are five Trader Joe's products that have been discontinued in 2025.
Chicken, cheese, and green chile pupusas
Trader Joe's pupusas consisted of corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, mozzarella, and green chiles. Packages contained three pupusas that were fairly mild on their own but were easily upgraded with a few extra toppings like sour cream or beans. Unfortunately, this Salvadoran dish was nowhere to be found by spring 2025.
Customers began noticing they couldn't find these pupusas around March, turning to Reddit to air their grievances. "Is anyone else sad TJ's discontinued the pupusas?" Several customers agreed with this sentiment while others couldn't care less, describing them as "flavorless."
Trader Joe's pupusas may not be one of the Trader Joe's discontinued items shoppers miss the most, but they definitely had a fan base. One Redditor who relied on this frozen food asked for the best replacement. Of course, nothing beats a freshly homemade pupusa or one from an authentic Salvadoran restaurant. But when looking for the convenience of premade pupusas, shoppers recommended Costco's Del Real Pupusas.
Pancake bread
What do you get when you combine the sweet, fluffiness of pancakes with the convenience of bread? Trader Joe's Pancake Bread! These 15-ounce loaves could be consumed for breakfast or dessert, with Redditors comparing it to crumb cake or coffee cake. They described it as "Homey. Delicious," and "so good it obliterates self-control." However, those who didn't get to try it missed their chance since this product was discontinued around spring 2025.
Die-hard fans were devasted when they heard the news, but thankfully, the chain gave consumers a heads-up this time. An Instagram post by Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt showed a picture of the bread with a "To Be Discontinued" sign. The caption read "Say it isn't so Joe!" and encouraged fans "Don't flip out, grab a loaf (or two!) before it's gone for good!"
Several copycat recipes are already online. While none are as easy as purchasing from TJ's, these recipes might not take as long as you think. Pancake bread is considered a "quick bread" since it uses baking soda to rise, shortening the cooking process. Once your tasty loaf is ready, drizzle maple syrup over a thick slice, or use your pancake loaf to make breakfast sandwiches. Just picture it: Crispy bacon, an egg, and maple syrup sandwiched between sweet slices of pancake bread. What a decadent way to start your morning!
Vegan pepperoni
Those who follow a plant-based diet, but crave the salty umami qualities of cured meat would have loved Trader Joe's vegan pepperoni. These rich red circles were made from soybean oil, wheat gluten, potato and pea proteins, and many other ingredients. Although meat eaters would immediately spot the fake, they did taste similar to pepperoni. Plus, they worked well on vegan pizzas or pepperoni bites.
It's hard to know exactly when Trader Joe's discontinues an item. Oftentimes, you won't know for sure unless you ask a staff member. Sadly, one Redditor did just that and was told the vegan pepperoni "was gone." When plant-based eaters learned the news, they were disappointed, with online complaints popping as early as February 2025. In the Vegan at Trader Joe's Facebook group, one fan posted "My 10 yr old is going to be so sad. We would lightly cook it on the stovetop or use it on pizzas."
One commenter believed that the pepperoni was made by Field Roast, which also sells vegan pepperoni slices under its own label. Field Roast vegan pepperoni can be purchased online or through retailers like Whole Foods. Alternatively, there are other plant-based meat products you could try, including a Tuscan Salami which has garnered many positive reviews and works beautifully on vegan pizza or charcuterie boards.
Frozen artichoke hearts
Obviously, nothing beats fresh artichokes — but these aren't always available and have a much shorter shelf life. While some frozen varieties taste dull, Trader Joe's 12-ounce bags of artichoke hearts offered a fantastic flavor along with convenience. As such, customers were understandably upset when they heard the product was discontinued in 2025. In early April, a member of the Trader Joe's Discontinued Facebook group shared the news. Responses like "I'm seriously devastated. I buy four at a time," and, "Oh noooo. I use them a lot," prove just how popular this product was.
Rumor has it that the product was replaced by artichoke bottoms, which come from the soft, sweeter base of the flower buds. However, the substitute seemed to be a limited-time offering only, and now, clients are struggling to find the next best thing. Some have suggested purchasing Whole Foods' frozen artichoke hearts. You can also buy marinated ready-to-go artichoke hearts from Trader Joe's. However, we wouldn't rule out canned varieties. Canned artichokes can be better than fresh when looking for a cost-effective option that's easy to prepare.
Fully cooked, lightly seasoned boneless skinless chicken breasts
This Trader Joe's item offered pure convenience and simplicity. The product's name said it all: These fully cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts were seasoned with a little sea salt, garlic, and black pepper. The one-pound bags were the perfect solution when you wanted a healthy meal but weren't in the mood to cook from scratch. As such, people weren't happy when they noticed these chicken breasts disappearing from store shelves.
Shoppers started wondering what happened to this item as early as January 2025, and a post on Trader Joe's Discontinued Facebook group confirmed their worst fears. When asked if TJ's discontinued these chicken breasts, a member replied "They have. [January] 15th was the last day."
Shoppers speculated the discontinuation could be due to increased production costs, slow sales, or depleted stock. We're unsure of the reason, but if you're looking for a replacement we have some ideas. Trader Joe's grilled chicken strips also contain a pound of fully cooked and seasoned meat. And if you don't mind visiting other retailers, rotisserie chicken is a great, ready-to-go option. Just make sure to check out our tips for choosing the best rotisserie chicken to get the tastiest one available.