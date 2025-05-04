10 Facts About The Trader Joe's Alcohol Department You Never Knew

Who among us hasn't been to a party where the wine list was entirely Charles Shaw? At least, if you've been to college any time this century, "Two Buck Chuck" has probably touched your lips. Trader Joe's proprietary brand of inexpensive wine is more than just a cheap gimmick, it's actually pretty good. Because we're in the wine aisle, why not grab some Trader Joe's bourbon, too? It's a private label, and it's cheaper than many of the major name brands. As it turns out, the store that you'd normally go to for low prices on bananas and stunningly good frozen fried rice also has a well-stocked alcohol department, with bargain booze that actually tastes good.

Now, Trader Joe's official claim to fame probably isn't private-label brands and inexpensive wines, but those things are near the top of the list. In recent years, the chain has made strides in its beer and liquor departments, too. How did the grocery chain with tiki stuff on the walls become its own specialty liquor store? The answer involves a little business savvy, some creative thinking, and a passion for wine from Joe himself.