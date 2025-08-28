'90s Snacks That Were The Peak Of Cool — Now They're Just Weird

If you grew up in the '90s, you're going to recognize names like Crystal Pepsi and Squeezits. In the snack industry, the '90s were a time for experimentation and exploration with a major focus on overstimulating colors, bizarre flavor combinations, and interactive snacks. Some fascinating snacks from the 1990s are still around today, while others have been discontinued, to the dismay of nostalgic fans online and offline. While some of those live on in infamy through cult followings and petitions to bring them back, other iconic 1990s snacks are making a comeback.

1990s snack seemed to follow one rule: the more fructose corn syrup and vibrant artificial colors, the better. 1990s kids were all about interactive foods, too, like the Lunchables that let you build your own meal, or the Fruit Roll-ups that came with tongue tattoos. Let's travel back in time and play with some tasty '90s food. These snacks might seem preposterous now, but in the '90s they were all the rage.