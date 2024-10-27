The Tangy Condiment That Gives Fried Chicken A Major Upgrade

What's not to love about fried chicken? From the golden, crispy exterior and juicy, tender meat to the savory goodness that pervades the senses as you're digging in, it's got everything you need to satisfy the taste buds. There's no question why it's become such a beloved classic across cuisines. This, of course, also means countless opportunities for twists and changes beyond the same old recipes you're familiar with. If your fried chicken is missing a little tanginess, there's a Middle Eastern staple called labneh that's sure to make a difference.

For those unfamiliar, labneh is a type of strained yogurt cheese traditionally made from goat milk. The production process is similar to regular yogurt, but with a longer straining time, and it possesses a much thicker, creamier texture. When it comes to flavors, it still carries the same tangy taste distinctive to yogurt. However, there's also a richness that leaves quite an impression on the palate. In fact, many have likened labneh to the nuances of sour cream, but with a velvety smoothness that brings cream cheese to mind.

With a taste and a texture so uniquely amazing, it's no surprise that labneh is utilized for so many different things. Add a bit of olive oil and spices and you've got a simple yet phenomenal dip. A little more elaborate are fresh toppings laid over the labneh base, served as a side dish next to hearty mains. In fried chicken, it's an all-purpose addition that can be used in many ways to elevate the dish.