The Tangy Condiment That Gives Fried Chicken A Major Upgrade
What's not to love about fried chicken? From the golden, crispy exterior and juicy, tender meat to the savory goodness that pervades the senses as you're digging in, it's got everything you need to satisfy the taste buds. There's no question why it's become such a beloved classic across cuisines. This, of course, also means countless opportunities for twists and changes beyond the same old recipes you're familiar with. If your fried chicken is missing a little tanginess, there's a Middle Eastern staple called labneh that's sure to make a difference.
For those unfamiliar, labneh is a type of strained yogurt cheese traditionally made from goat milk. The production process is similar to regular yogurt, but with a longer straining time, and it possesses a much thicker, creamier texture. When it comes to flavors, it still carries the same tangy taste distinctive to yogurt. However, there's also a richness that leaves quite an impression on the palate. In fact, many have likened labneh to the nuances of sour cream, but with a velvety smoothness that brings cream cheese to mind.
With a taste and a texture so uniquely amazing, it's no surprise that labneh is utilized for so many different things. Add a bit of olive oil and spices and you've got a simple yet phenomenal dip. A little more elaborate are fresh toppings laid over the labneh base, served as a side dish next to hearty mains. In fried chicken, it's an all-purpose addition that can be used in many ways to elevate the dish.
What exactly does labneh bring to fried chicken?
Labneh and fried chicken is flavor fusion at its finest. The strained yogurt adds a tangy, slightly tart edge that goes exceptionally well with the savory chicken and mildly salty batter. Light and fresh by nature, it also mellows out the usual heaviness and keeps the flavor profile beautifully balanced. Moreover, with labneh in the mix, you can say goodbye to dry and bland meat. As a marinade, it gently tenderizes the chicken meat, giving it that delectable fall-apart texture that just melts the flavor right onto your taste buds.
But what else goes into the marinade other than the yogurt? Spices are always a must, you can use ones you're already familiar with or lean further into the Middle Eastern influence with exotic spices such as za'atar, sumac, saffron, or cardamom. Herbs are also much appreciated for an aromatic undertone. Those who like it spicy can still add a dash of hot sauce to kick things up a bit. After a few hours or perhaps overnight, once your chicken is well-marinated, all that's left to do is bread the pieces and deep-fry until they achieve that desirable golden-brown exterior.
Complete your labneh fried chicken with other Middle Eastern staples
Labneh-marinated fried chicken is special enough as it is, but you can easily take the dish to new heights by incorporating it into other aspects. It doesn't have to be anything too elaborate, just a bed of labneh for the pieces to lay over will work wonders, or a few finishing drizzles to neatly tie everything together. Perhaps even a labneh dipping sauce on the side to amp up the creaminess and diversify the flavor profile with Aleppo pepper, chopped herbs, lemon juice, and simple spices.
Another Middle Eastern must-try that you can use to bulk up the dish is couscous. These tiny, starchy pearls are ideal for completing the dish without piling on anything too heavy or overwhelming. Similarly, there's also bulgur — a type of cereal grain made from cracked wheat that's been parboiled. Chewy and slightly coarse with a nutty taste, it brings a touch of comfort to the dish's indulgent elements.
And guess what? You can make a great deal of other dishes from labneh fried chicken as well. Stuff it between pita bread and veggies with a generous dollop of condiments and you've got some magnificent pita pockets.