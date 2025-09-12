9 Fun Decor Ideas That Will Give Your Kitchen A Texas Roadhouse Feel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse brings Old West kitsch to the rest of the country. As of this writing, there are approximately 730 Texas Roadhouse locations (as well as 67 locations combined for Bubba's 33 and Jaggers, the two other chain restaurants in the Roadhouse family). Texas Roadhouse didn't originate in its namesake state — the first restaurant opened in Indiana in 1993 — but you'll now find this chain spread across every U.S. state (except Hawaii), as well as in 10 other countries. While you're probably never that far from a Texas Roadhouse, if you really love the restaurant's look, it's easy to bring it home to your own kitchen.

The Texas-themed casual dining joint is beloved for its chili, freshly baked rolls, and wide selection of steaks (which we've ranked), but what really sets the Western restaurant apart from the competition is its decor. Designed to mimic rowdy roadhouses of the past, each store is built to be part dive bar, part restaurant, and all rustic charm. The brand blends vintage kitsch, reclaimed materials, and the warmth of old leather and colorful fabrics with nods to Western tradition and landmarks. This aesthetic can be yours, too, whether you want to go all out or just add a touch of the Roadhouse to your home.