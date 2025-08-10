Texas Roadhouse Owns 2 Other Restaurant Chains. Do You Know Which Ones?

Since 2013, Bubba's 33 has been part of the fascinating history of Texas Roadhouse. The brand was launched with its first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina — rather than the restaurant company's home state of Indiana — with a casual, family-friendly dining concept that provides more of a hometown experience. Founder Kent Taylor liked the idea of replicating the success of Texas Roadhouse, but with a slightly different model, more similar to that of a sports bar. It's the company's fastest-growing brand with more than 50 locations across 17 states — mainly in the Midwest and South.

The Bubba's 33 name is a combination of Taylor's after-midnight alter ego and the year prohibition ended in the United States. Because of that, the concept focuses more on burgers and pizza, but there are a variety of chicken, steak, seafood, and pasta dishes on the menu, so everyone can find something to enjoy. Meanwhile, the bartenders serve a list of hand-crafted margaritas (chilled and frozen), other cocktails, beer (including ciders and non-alcoholic options), and wine.

And, with a sports-oriented environment, Bubba's 33 has about 45 large-screen televisions so you can see the games being broadcast no matter where you sit. Some of the TVs, though, show rock-and-roll music videos from the 1970s and '80s. Taylor also enjoyed that musical genre, and the music adds to the restaurant's energetic atmosphere.