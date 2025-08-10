Texas Roadhouse Owns 2 Other Restaurant Chains. Do You Know Which Ones?
What comes to mind first when you hear about Texas Roadhouse? Perhaps it's the juicy steaks and fresh-baked rolls. Maybe it's that Texas Roadhouse has a strong connection with legendary country singer Willie Nelson. Among the interesting facts about Texas Roadhouse only a true fan would know, though, is that the restaurant company owns two other chains: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.
Since being established in 1993 by founder W. Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse became the number-one casual dining spot in 2024 with a surge in sales — ending Olive Garden's six-year reign. The brand is committed to making quality, fresh food from scratch and providing fantastic service, which has clearly won over its diners. However, it doesn't stand alone in the restaurant company: Taylor was also the mastermind behind the Bubba's 33 and Jaggers concepts. While the food is still made from scratch at both chains, each offers a different menu and overall vibe.
Bubba's 33
Since 2013, Bubba's 33 has been part of the fascinating history of Texas Roadhouse. The brand was launched with its first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina — rather than the restaurant company's home state of Indiana — with a casual, family-friendly dining concept that provides more of a hometown experience. Founder Kent Taylor liked the idea of replicating the success of Texas Roadhouse, but with a slightly different model, more similar to that of a sports bar. It's the company's fastest-growing brand with more than 50 locations across 17 states — mainly in the Midwest and South.
The Bubba's 33 name is a combination of Taylor's after-midnight alter ego and the year prohibition ended in the United States. Because of that, the concept focuses more on burgers and pizza, but there are a variety of chicken, steak, seafood, and pasta dishes on the menu, so everyone can find something to enjoy. Meanwhile, the bartenders serve a list of hand-crafted margaritas (chilled and frozen), other cocktails, beer (including ciders and non-alcoholic options), and wine.
And, with a sports-oriented environment, Bubba's 33 has about 45 large-screen televisions so you can see the games being broadcast no matter where you sit. Some of the TVs, though, show rock-and-roll music videos from the 1970s and '80s. Taylor also enjoyed that musical genre, and the music adds to the restaurant's energetic atmosphere.
Jaggers
In 2014, Jaggers opened its first location in Noblesville, Indiana, giving the Texas Roadhouse restaurant company a foot in the fast casual dining (versus fast food) market. It may be the slowest-growing concept for the company — only two restaurants were open by early 2020 — but that has since expanded to more than a dozen in Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Texas. There's even a location at Camp Humphreys, a South Korean military base.
The goal of the Jaggers brand is to attract a completely different demographic of diners: Those who aren't looking for a steak-and-potatoes meal. In his book "Made from Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse," Kent Taylor said that Jaggers is "a place that would have better burgers than Five Guys, and serve chicken tenders and sandwiches that could compete with Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A."
As such, the menu focuses on three staples: burgers, chicken, and salads. The adaptations of classic double-stacked burgers and hand-breaded chicken sandwiches are where Jaggers shines; this can be seen in the Sunrise Burger with a fried egg and the Country Fried Chicken sandwich with a fried egg and country gravy. The restaurant has chicken tenders, fries, tater tots, and its own signature sauce, too. But, let's not forget about the dessert options, particularly the hand-spun milkshakes in flavors like banana split and peanut butter pie.