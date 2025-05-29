12 Affordable Kitchen Backsplashes You Should Know About
If you're itching to redo your kitchen backsplash, you're not alone. The functional element often acts as a focal point, creating cohesion or adding flair to an otherwise minimalist kitchen design. It can blend into the background, or stand out with a bold pop of color or pattern. It's also a commonly renovated feature, with each homeowner or renter wanting a backsplash that suits their specific style, whether or not the entire kitchen needs to be remodeled.
While swapping out your kitchen backsplash might sound simple, it can actually be a costly investment, averaging around $1,000. If that number sends you into sticker shock, you'll be relieved to know that budget-friendly alternatives to tile and stone exist. You just need to know where to look, get creative, and be willing to tackle some tasks yourself. From peel-and-stick solutions to more labor-intensive upgrades, these 12 affordable kitchen backsplash ideas will all save you cash to spend on other things, like a DIY coffee station or, if you're extra fancy, a butler's pantry. Find the one that works for you, and get ready to fall in love with your cooking space.
1. Washable wallpaper
After decades of falling in and out of fashion, wallpaper is back in a big way. Once relegated as a vintage-style kitchen trend, the wallpaper of today comes in countless patterns and materials, including heavy-duty, washable styles that make a chic kitchen backsplash without breaking the bank. You typically won't need to purchase much, and removable wallpaper is relatively easy to hang yourself, cutting out extra costs for installation. Just make sure to properly measure your space, taking into account any tight corners or cut-outs for power outlets, and prime the wall as needed.
To find the right wallpaper for your kitchen backsplash, look for one you like that's described as splash-proof or cleanable. Inexpensive options range from subtle and neutral, like Yancorp's Waterproof Marble Wallpaper Self-Adhesive Peel and Stick Backsplash, to bold patterns, like this Dark Floral Waterproof Wallpaper from Laatse Store. If possible, buy a few samples to see what they look like in person, as colors and patterns may appear differently in the light of your home, and don't be afraid to try something new, if so inclined. After all, you can always replace it later.
2. Sheet metal
Sheet metal might not be the first thing you think of when considering materials for an affordable kitchen backsplash, but it deserves a second look for its durability, versatility, and style. Its resistance to scratches, stains, and temperature changes makes it a practical pick for above a kitchen sink or stovetop, and it's easy to clean. That might be why it's commonly found in industrial kitchens, but don't be put off by the utilitarian appeal.
Yes, sheet metal can come in stainless steel to match existing appliances for a cohesive, minimalist look, but it doesn't stop there. Copper or bronze can make a bright, bold impact, while hammered metal adds a touch of texture. Check out these Stainless Steel Stove Backsplash Panels from VENFAN, Aluminum Peel and Stick Backsplash Panels in Brushed Copper from Crystiles Store, and FASÄDE Store's Rib Decorative Vinyl Backsplash Panel in Antique Bronze to get an idea of the wide range of options to suit every budget.
Metal's subtle sheen can play nicely with other materials, elevating rustic cabinetry or distracting from old countertops. Its high shine tends to steal the show, so to avoid overwhelm, keep other elements in the kitchen understated.
3. Stick-on tile
Love the luxe aesthetic of tile, but not the cost? Try a peel-and-stick variety that looks like the real thing, for a fraction of the price. Whether you're covering up an existing backsplash or starting from scratch, stick-on tile is as affordable as it is easy to install. Simply peel off the backing, and slap those sheets directly onto the desired surface.
Since they're specially designed for kitchens and bathrooms, you can rest assured that they'll be durable and waterproof, and there are versions made to replicate pricier materials like stone, ceramic, and glass tile. This pretty-in-pink Peel and Stick Tile from Vamos Tile offers a bold pop of color, while the checkerboard pattern of SMART TILES Peel and Stick Backsplash is both playful and neutral. The options are seemingly endless, and while they might not hold up to close inspection, they're pretty enough to satisfy anyone seeking an affordable upgrade.
The convenience of stick-on tile makes it an obvious choice for budget-friendly renovators and renters who can't or don't want to invest long-term in their space. But, before taking the plunge, keep in mind that the adhesive on peel-and-stick tile can wear off over time and potentially damage the wall beneath. So when it comes time to take it down, be prepared to patch up any blemishes left behind.
4. Plywood
Don't knock it till you try it. While plywood may not have a reputation for being especially durable, the right protective stain or coat of high-gloss paint can go a long way. It will also dramatically change the look of the plywood, transforming it from raw material into a beautiful, affordable kitchen backsplash.
You can use the same sort of paint you would on your cabinets, like the Heirloom Traditions Paint Store's ALL-IN-ONE Cabinet and Furniture Paint. Select a shade that complements your existing color scheme or, if you can't decide, opt for a bright white that never goes out of style. If you want to keep the color of natural wood, consider using marine varnish, like Seal-Once Waterproof Sealant Wood Stain and Sealer in One, instead. A formula made to withstand the elements outdoors should easily protect your plywood kitchen backsplash from everyday splatters and spills.
While its effect will be similar to that of a painted wall, the use of plywood will elevate your space by adding the texture and interest of wood grain. This might not be the right match for every kitchen, but in the right one, it's sure to wow.
5. Thermoplastic paneling
You might not be familiar with the term, but you've likely seen thermoplastic paneling in the form of faux metal tile or wood slats. It's frequently used as a cost-effective way to dress up a feature wall, but it also makes an inexpensive and easy-to-hang kitchen backsplash. The panels come in a wide range of colors, textures, and styles that don't require professional installation, so if you're looking for a DIY project, this might be your pick.
The laapee Store's 3D Peel and Stick Accent Wall Panels would create a beautifully bold, geometric backsplash in a modern kitchen, while an antique-inspired design could be achieved with the Camden Antique Silver Faux Tin Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles from IN HOME. Keep in mind that, no matter which style you choose, thermoplastic paneling will betray its low-cost contents if cut. To keep the look-for-less luxe, add some sort of edging to the paneling or continue your backsplash until it hits a corner. Also, know that even the best thermoplastic paneling will warp over time spent exposed to temperature changes, so while it'll look nice for a while, it won't be an ideal long-term solution.
6. High-gloss paint
Paint is often considered to be a part of the renovation process, but what if it was actually the entire thing? It can be, if we're talking about an affordable kitchen backsplash. A few coats of paint can completely transform the kitchen, and it doesn't need to be limited to the cabinets. Take your brush all the way up the wall for an easy update that's cost-effective, customizable, and low-commitment.
An important rule to remember about paint is that higher gloss equates to greater durability. Don't use a matte finish in the kitchen, where surfaces are constantly being touched, dirtied, and cleaned. Instead, reach for a semi-gloss or high-gloss formula made for high-traffic areas, and don't forget the moisture-resistant primer. Something like this Water-Based Mold Killing Primer from the Zinsser Store will keep the nasty stuff at bay, and prolong the life of your DIY backsplash.
Once you've handled that, it's time for the fun part: choosing the color of your high-gloss paint. Consider a shade that complements your existing color scheme, or even match the backsplash area to your cabinets with a single color for a sleek, monochromatic look. Rust-Oleum Home Store's Transformations Basics Cabinet & Trim Paint comes in some nice, muted hues, while the PRESTIGE Store's Interior Paint and Primer In One offers a bright pop of color for a bold, beautiful look.
7. Chalkboard paint
We'll see that ordinary kitchen chalkboard, and raise you an entire kitchen backsplash made of chalkboard paint. It's inexpensive, convenient to clean, and doubles as a way to keep the kids busy while you prepare meals. It'll provide visual impact, and you can also use it as a message board, calendar, or grocery list. What's not to love?
To prep your backsplash area for chalkboard paint, first make sure the surface is clean and dry. Once you've painted on your chalkboard, using an affordable option like this Chalkboard Paint from the SENVEN Store, let that dry completely before seasoning it (yes, like a cast iron pan) by covering it entirely with a layer of chalk. A good way to do this is by rubbing a piece of chalk lengthwise against it. This will add a base layer of protection, preventing words and drawings from becoming permanently burned onto the chalkboard. Once you've done that, you're good to go. Add a bowl of chalk nearby for easy access, and enjoy having an additional creative outlet in your cooking space. When it comes to an affordable kitchen backsplash that's as fun as it is functional, you can't do better than a coat of chalkboard paint.
8. Contact paper
Similar to peel-and-stick wallpaper but even more economical, contact paper offers a quick fix for your kitchen backsplash. It might not be the most durable option, but its low cost and easy installation make it an excellent choice for renters, experimenters, or anyone who wants to try something new without a major commitment.
Contact paper comes in a wide array of colors and designs, with choices ranging from bright and colorful, to neutral and understated, to everything in between. You could cover your entire kitchen backsplash with sheets that mimic real tile, like Timeet Thicken Glossy Backsplash Kitchen Contact Paper, or bring the outdoors in with the Orainege Store's Vintage Floral Contact Paper.
Since contact paper typically comes in smaller sheets than wallpaper, it can be more manageable to wield and manipulate. This is convenient when dealing with tight spaces, like corners between the countertop and cabinets, and it also opens up the option to DIY your own pattern with pieces of contact paper cut to your specifications. Let your imagination run wild, and create the affordable kitchen backsplash of your dreams.
9. Beadboard
Do you love the look of a modern farmhouse? If so, you should consider a beadboard backsplash, which can be hung on a bare wall or over existing tile. It offers the same easy installation and customization of plywood, but adds a little extra charm with its subtle vertical pattern sure to draw the eye. No, this option isn't for everyone, or every kitchen. But it would be show-stopping in the right space, especially when paired with a farmhouse sink and sink skirt for a vintage look.
Some things to keep in mind when selecting beadboard panels for your kitchen backsplash are material and scale. The tongue and groove pattern on this Interwood Wainscot Reversible Beadboard makes it a classic, while the Forever Bamboo Wainscoting Wall Panel features more narrow slats for a pattern that can be considered contemporary or too busy, depending on your point of view. There are also plenty of PVC versions on the market, but they may not be as durable in a kitchen, where they will undoubtedly be exposed to moisture and fluctuations in temperature.
Once you've selected your beadboard, consider whether you'd prefer for it to be painted or remain natural wood. For the former, choose a moisture-resistant primer and glossy paint made for high-traffic surfaces. For the latter, your best bet is a stain or sealant built to withstand the elements. Either can look beautiful, so the choice is yours.
10. Shiplap
Similar to beadboard but with wider planks, shiplap is more commonly installed piece by piece, which makes the process a bit more tedious. If you're up for the challenge, though, you'll surely love the results of this affordable kitchen backsplash.
Bursting with rustic, nostalgic appeal, shiplap feels right at home in a cottage or cabin. It can be painted to match your kitchen cabinets, or paired with an accent wallpaper for maximum countryside charm. You can find budget-friendly boards for shiplap at your local hardware store, or shop online for classic varieties like Allwood's Premium V-Groove Pine Planking. Either way, once you've done the math and cut the boards down to size, you'll see that shiplap can be a wonderfully cost-effective choice for the DIY home renovator who already has basic tools on hand. Just be sure to factor in any additional supplies, like stain or paint, and consider opting for pre-primed pieces of shiplap to save on time. Also, to ensure a smooth finish, paint or stain with a roller instead of a brush, which can leave bristle marks on the wood. Measure twice, cut once, and get to work.
11. Marble scraps
When you've got your heart set on a real marble kitchen backsplash, no alternative material will do. Luckily, there's an economical way to make it happen. It will just take a little extra time and ingenuity.
When a designer is finished with a project like a high-end bathroom or kitchen renovation, scraps of marble are often left over. If they don't have an immediate use for them, they may sell them on secondhand sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, allowing a DIY enthusiast to snatch up expensive materials for less. Your local tile store or stone depot may also have marble scraps that they can't sell due to damage or size. Their loss is your gain.
The catch, of course, is that these scraps are never enough to cover a full kitchen backsplash. Instead, you'll want to collect enough to create a mosaic. Piece your marble scraps together like a puzzle connected by large stone mortar and sanded grout, allowing for as much variation and artistic flair as you'd like, and seal it to create a one-of-a-kind backsplash. Of course, patience is a virtue when it comes to collecting enough marble scraps to DIY a backsplash, but if you're willing to put in the work, you'll be handsomely rewarded with a high-end look for a fraction of the usual cost.
12. Tile, but just a little
If you've fallen in love with a specific tile that feels out of reach, consider buying only what you really need to cover the surface above your sink or stove. By being intentional with the shape and size, you can make a miniature backsplash look like a well considered design choice, rather than an unfinished project. Cover the rest with a less expensive material, like peel-and-stick wallpaper or paint, and you'll have the best of both worlds: the tile you want, at the price you need.
To make your mini backsplash pop, keep the surrounding area neutral, allowing your small amount of tile to really shine. If you're willing and able, you could also trim the rest of the backsplash with a single row of tile along where it meets the countertop, to tie everything together. This "less is more" approach shows off excellent taste without breaking the bank and, for that reason, it's becoming a trend among budget-savvy renovators with an eye for high design, and an aversion to unnecessary spending. Waste not, want not.