Costco's Mocha Crunch Bar Might Be Its Best Cake Yet

If you are a regular shopper at Costco, you likely already know that the bakery at this warehouse retailer is top-notch. In fact, it is one of the reasons many of us maintain our memberships year after year. Not only can you find a wide array of cookies, pastries, and breads on display, Costco is well-known for its cakes. Some of these are staples, like its custom cakes that have a surprisingly antiquated ordering system straight out of the 1980s, while others are limited-time-only specialties that only come around during the holiday season.

This year, Costco is introducing a new cake to its roster of offerings. The behemoth Mocha Crunch Bar Cake may well go down in history as one of Costco's biggest desserts. The cake, which shares a lot of similarities with its iconic Tuxedo Cake, is currently available at select retailers nationwide. It features a chocolate cake base that is smothered with alternating layers of mocha-flavored mousse, a mocha crunch layer, cappuccino mousse topping, and is garnished with a dark chocolate swirl and white chocolate shavings. Each cake, which can serve roughly 16 people, retails for $18.99 plus tax, though prices may vary by location.

I have had the good fortune of sampling Costco's Tuxedo Cake for a previous ranking of the brands best chocolate desserts, and it scored high marks, so I was eager to give this cake a try. Read on to discover if you should add this cake to your next Costco grocery list.