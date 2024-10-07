7 Chocolate Desserts At Costco Ranked Worst To Best

Anyone who has ever shopped at Costco knows that doing so is an experience. While the warehouse superstar is well known for carrying all the staples you might need to stock your pantry, it is also the place to turn when you are shopping for a special occasion. I don't know about you, but when I think of celebrating, chocolate often comes to mind. Though you could bake your own favorite chocolate dessert recipe and purchase all of the ingredients you need at Costco, why not let them do the work for you?

I decided to scour the aisles at Costco seeking out some of its best chocolate desserts and treats to sample. Though the options were less abundant than I anticipated, I managed to pick up a wide cross-section of items to satisfy my sweet tooth, from seasonal specialties to imported French pastries. In an act of heroic sacrifice, I spent a challenging afternoon tasting every one of these chocolate desserts, with the goal of ranking them from worst to best. Though this was harder than you would think it would be, there was a clear winner. To discover my ranking criteria and find out which chocolate dessert at Costco reigned supreme, make sure you read to the end.