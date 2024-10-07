7 Chocolate Desserts At Costco Ranked Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever shopped at Costco knows that doing so is an experience. While the warehouse superstar is well known for carrying all the staples you might need to stock your pantry, it is also the place to turn when you are shopping for a special occasion. I don't know about you, but when I think of celebrating, chocolate often comes to mind. Though you could bake your own favorite chocolate dessert recipe and purchase all of the ingredients you need at Costco, why not let them do the work for you?
I decided to scour the aisles at Costco seeking out some of its best chocolate desserts and treats to sample. Though the options were less abundant than I anticipated, I managed to pick up a wide cross-section of items to satisfy my sweet tooth, from seasonal specialties to imported French pastries. In an act of heroic sacrifice, I spent a challenging afternoon tasting every one of these chocolate desserts, with the goal of ranking them from worst to best. Though this was harder than you would think it would be, there was a clear winner. To discover my ranking criteria and find out which chocolate dessert at Costco reigned supreme, make sure you read to the end.
7: La Boulangère Pains au Chocolat
If the idea of eating a delicious French pastry sounds appealing, you likely would have leapt at the chance of sampling these authentic ones filled with luscious chocolate. Having lived in Paris, I'm no stranger to quality French patisseries. Imported from France and crafted by French bakers, my expectations were high for this baked good. Unfortunately, my hopes and dreams of recapturing some of my youth in France were dashed from the moment I dove into one of these sweet treats.
Pain au chocolat is usually a stuffed pastry that is made from laminated dough, like a croissant, and stuffed with batons of chocolate that melt into the flaky layers. This product is made from a brioche-style puff pastry, which can be delicious in its own right, but is not particularly authentic. That said, I was willing to give lack of authenticity a pass if it was a well-executed brioche, so I went in with an open mind.
While the aroma started out promising, the dough itself was extremely dense. As I bit into the pastry, it stuck to the roof of my mouth, lacking the light, fluffy texture and rich flavor I was anticipating. Where this pastry really lost me was in the chocolate department. I was expecting quality chocolate to be evenly distributed in every bite. What I discovered instead was sparsely dispersed, mediocre chocolate that did not satisfy my sweet tooth. For this reason, these French treats landed in last place.
6: Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
Coming in second to last place on this ranking were the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars. These bars, made from vanilla ice cream enrobed in a chocolate-flavored coating with almonds, reminded me a lot of one of my favorite treats of all time, Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars, but less expensive. If they were even half as good as I anticipated, I expected this treat to rank pretty high on my list. Sadly, that did not happen.
In an effort to give credit where it is due, the texture of the chocolate-flavored coating with almonds was pleasant. It was firm, with a good snap, smooth, and the almonds were abundant and evenly distributed throughout the coating. The chocolate flavor itself, however, was unimpressive. It was notably lacking in chocolate-y goodness and overly sweet. I also felt like the coconut and soybean oils muted the cocoa, leaving a somewhat filmy coating on my mouth after it melted.
The biggest disappointment of these bars was the quality of the ice cream, which was mediocre at best. It lacked the velvety texture that I expect with high-quality ice cream, and had more of a milky flavor than a creamy one. I also felt the vanilla extract was underutilized and muted. That said, it was fine, it just wasn't amazing. If you were really craving an ice cream bar, these would suffice, but when compared with the other chocolate desserts I sampled, it was underwhelming at best.
5: Kirkland Signature Crêpes
The Kirkland Signature Crêpes came in next on the ranking. These French biscuits enrobed in Belgian milk chocolate are also a product of France and are made using an authentic crispy crêpe recipe that is more than 100 years old. While they may not exactly be what you think of when you envision a perfectly made crêpe, these wafer-like cookies in chocolate were a tasty treat.
Each biscuit was roughly the size of a thumb, fitting neatly into my mouth in a single bite. Their aroma was enticing, with the Belgian milk chocolate dominating the nose. The texture of these biscuits is light and crisp, something akin to a very thin waffle ice cream cone. The biscuit itself did not have a ton of flavor, but it was pleasant and not overly sweet.
Most of the flavor of these biscuits could be attributed to the chocolate casing. Belgian chocolate is world-renowned for its distinctive taste, high cocoa content, and smooth texture, which makes it especially well-suited for coating cookies or strawberries. This particular chocolate had notes of caramel with a distinctive, almost salty aftertaste that was especially pleasing. The only reason this treat didn't rank higher on the list was because the others were either more surprising or intensely chocolate-y.
4: Heavenly Hunks Organic Brownie
When something is organic, gluten-free, vegan, and non-gmo, I am often intrigued and frequently disappointed. Getting a store-bought baked good that is as tasty as it is healthy for you is a bit of a challenge. Nonetheless, these little treats from Heavenly Hunks looked promising, so I decided to add them to my cart. Clearly, this was a good call, as they managed to outperform both of the imported baked chocolate desserts and the ice cream bar.
The base of these brownies is made from a combination of oats, sorghum, tapioca, and potato starch, so the aroma was distinctly earthy, with a hint of cocoa as a back note. While the texture appears to be quite dense and dry, the treat itself is less solid than it looks. There is a hint of graininess, which is to be expected, but it is also quite chewy and satisfying, if not exactly reminiscent of a fudgy chocolate brownie.
What I quite enjoyed was the flavor, which had a nuttiness and richness that was loaded with chocolate flavor. It also wasn't overly sweet, which is something I appreciate. And, while it doesn't contain dried fruit, the aftertaste had an almost date-like quality that was both pleasant and satiating. This is a guilt-free treat you can enjoy any time your sweet tooth kicks in.
3: Kirkland Signature Dark Chocolate Almond Crème Almonds
Landing in third place on this ranking are the Kirkland Signature Dark Chocolate Almond Crème Almonds. While these seem more like a snack food, they are every bit as rich and satisfying as any of the desserts I sampled. A handful of these will instantly please your sweet tooth and put you in a better mood.
I've eaten a lot of chocolate-covered almonds in my day and I have two common complaints with many brands. First, the almonds often feel small and stale, like they only used the ones that didn't make the cut for selling as-is. This was not the case here, as each of these almonds was large, crunchy, and had a fresh, nutty flavor. The second beef I typically have is that the coating of chocolate is not well-balanced in contrast with the almonds. Again, this was a non-issue, as the chocolate was more than ample to coat the almond without overwhelming it.
Perhaps the most important thing going for these almonds, however, is the quality of the dark chocolate. This chocolate was bittersweet with just the right creamy, yet snappy texture to contrast the crunch of the nuts. The biggest problem you'll encounter with this treat is that you may not be able to stop yourself from eating the whole bag in one sitting.
2: Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake
Among the consistently highest-ranking bakery items from Costco is the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake. This cake is as visually appealing as it is tasty, which is one of the reasons it landed in second place on this ranking of chocolate desserts. The cake is substantial, large enough to feature as the centerpiece of any holiday gathering. And, it comes in an easy-to-slice rectangular shape, which I appreciated.
If there was a chocolate dessert that fit the criteria for "most chocolate-y dessert ever," this was it. The base of the cake is a rich, moist, fluffy classic chocolate cake. It is layered with a velvety chocolate mousse, a lighter vanilla white chocolate mousse, and an impossibly decadent chocolate ganache. These are adorned with what look like pretty little chocolate cigars that are not necessarily there for their flavor, but do make the whole dessert visually appealing.
There is no doubt that this is an indulgent dessert. That said, it was sweet, but not cloying. And, while it could easily feel overwhelming, the thin layer of vanilla white chocolate mousse was just enough to break up the dark chocolate layers. What's more, this chocolate cake tasted like it was made from scratch, something that is always a bonus when it comes to quality. All-in-all, this cake gave my winning chocolate dessert a serious run for its money.
1: Delici Belgian Chocolate Mousse
The winner of "best in chocolate dessert show" is the Delici Belgian Chocolate Mousse. It was a fluke that I discovered this gem, as it was tucked in among some non-dessert items in a refrigerated display case near the meats and cheeses, an unlikely place to search for a chocolate treat. Thank goodness I did, as this mousse knocked it out of the park.
As a chef, I have made my fair share of chocolate mousse from scratch — a dessert that is a labor of love to make. It requires patience and dedication, along with the highest quality chocolate, to produce a dessert that is fluffy, rich, and velvety. This one fit the bill, having all of the qualities of something I would have proudly served to guests of my fine dining restaurant.
The mousse itself has four layers of the finest Belgian chocolate — dark, milk, white, and mocha. It is a sophisticated presentation that comes in a completely recyclable glass container that is guest-ready. No mess, no fuss, and no patience required. This is a 5-star, chef-approved dessert that would be an ideal fit for someone searching for something elegant to serve to guests after a gourmet meal.
Methodology
While these desserts may seem as diverse as they come, they all feature chocolate to some degree. My primary criteria, besides containing chocolate, was the quality of the treat as a whole. I factored in aroma, texture, and taste, giving bonus points for the amount of chocolate contained and the degree to which it was well-distributed throughout the dessert.
Because I am a chef and chocolate snob, I also looked at elements like fidelity to authenticity, where applicable, and how well the chocolate was produced. This was especially notable in those desserts highlighting something as specific as an imported French pastry or one that featured Belgian chocolate. Lastly, I gave extra points to those desserts that were entertainment worthy. If they are good enough to serve at a party without having to make something yourself, that was a plus. I'd say that on the whole, all but one of these chocolate desserts are ones I would gladly purchase again on my next excursion to Costco.