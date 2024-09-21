Ina Garten's Favorite Chocolate Cake Uses A Classic Flavor Enhancer

Coffee and chocolate are two of those ultimate pairings you may not realize have a life beyond that go-to morning cup of Joe and chocolate croissant. These two ingredients can both complement and enhance each other in a way that will make your taste buds lose their minds. Just ask lovers of Ina Garten's famous Beaty chocolate cake who know the secret baking ingredient Garten always keeps in the pantry is instant coffee. This cake has earned its way onto GoldBelly's roster of sweets and is next level because of this coffee-chocolate combination.

The Barefoot Contessa's chocolate cake uses coffee in two distinct ways. First, her recipe uses freshly brewed coffee in the batter and then she breaks out that instant coffee jar and uses these caffeinated grounds in the frosting. But don't worry that the cake will end up with a mocha flavor that is more like a tiramisu cake than a chocolate cake. The fact of the matter is that the coffee is going to enhance the way you experience each bite of your moist chocolate cake. The bitterness of the coffee actually heightens the flavor of the chocolate, bringing out distinctive nuances you might not otherwise taste.