The Classic Mocha Is A Coffee Shop Staple, But What Is It?

If you make frequent stops at coffee shops, you've probably heard the term "mocha" plenty of times. But if the drink isn't your go-to order, you may not be totally familiar with the flavors. If you have a major sweet tooth, though, you may want to give the drink a try. A traditional cafe mocha — often shorted simply to "mocha" — is made from espresso, milk, and chocolate.

To make a mocha, start with a few shots of espresso in a mug. One or two is the standard, but an extra can always be added for a bonus caffeine kick. Then, pour two tablespoons of chocolate syrup or a quarter cup of shaved chocolate in for sweetness, and mix it in with the espresso shots. Once the coffee and chocolate have been blended, steam a cup of milk and pour it over the sweetened espresso blend. If you don't own a steamer, or you just prefer cold coffee, you can also add the espresso, chocolate, and milk into a blender with some ice to make a mocha frappuccino with some whipped cream for good measure.