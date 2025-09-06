10 Brands Of Ice Cream That Are Made With Real Cream

Not all ice cream is created equal. In fact, some of it isn't even ice cream. Take a quick tour of the popular brands in your freezer aisle, and you might be surprised by the number forced to call themselves "frozen dairy dessert" on the packaging, due to the fact that they lack insufficient amounts of a key ingredient: real cream.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), by definition, ice cream must contain at least 20% total milk solids and 10% milkfat. To meet those requirements, any product sold commercially as ice cream will list some combination of cream and milk as its primary ingredients, before mix-ins and stabilizers. The lower on the list that cream appears, the lower the quality of the finished product.

Now, we're not saying that a frozen dairy dessert can't be tasty. There's a time and a place for Breyers (which, despite being the oldest ice cream brand in the country, makes a lot of products that can't legally be called ice cream). But when you want the real thing, no cheap imitation will do. That leaves you with a few options: You could make your own ice cream or opt for one of the perfectly good grocery store brand ice creams out there. Or, even better, you could upgrade the entire experience with one of these 10 high-quality brands of ice cream that are made with real cream.