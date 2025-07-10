19 Popular Grocery Store Brand Ice Creams, Ranked
Everyone has a local ice cream place they live for. When I lived in Salem, Massachusetts, the ice cream shop Dairy Witch was my go-to. Now that I'm in Portland, Maine, so far, it's the shop Gelato Fiasco, but I need some more time to assess. However, going out for ice cream can be expensive, and it can be a drag to wait in long lines during those hot summer nights. For the days you just don't want to leave the house, and you want to save a few bucks, grocery store brand ice cream is a game-changer. I'm here to find out which brand is the best of the best.
I looked at an array of grocery stores to see which brands offer an extensive line-up. I also tried an array of flavors to see if these were just one-and-dones, or if their full lines held up to the test. Let's see which stores offer the best selection of ice cream and which brands have the best-tasting options.
19. Ube from Trader Joe's
Apparently, Ube Ice Cream from Trader Joe's is a fan favorite. The folks working the checkout line sold me on it, too. The person ringing stated in a blind taste test, I'll get notes of vanilla with something a little off from the norm. I am here to tell you that was the biggest lie ever told.
Ube from Trader Joe's is a purple yam-flavored ice cream. I don't know what I was expecting, but this was not for me. The only flavor I got was synthetic coconut. There were no other flavors to be found. I also hated the texture. It wasn't creamy, it was gritty, and besides the fun purple color, there were no positives. If I'm being super honest, I spit my one bite out. No thanks, TJs. The rest of your ice cream lineup is far better.
18. Specially Selected Chocolate from Aldi
Aldi offers some of the best snacks out there — from sweet to savory. In the Aldi cult of shoppers, there is a consensus about their ice cream. Apparently, nothing can beat the Specialty Selected Chocolate Super Premium Ice Cream. I have never disagreed more with Reddit in my entire life.
Out of all the ice creams, this was the most disappointing. Blame it on expectation, but I couldn't find one reason why people adore this. When I opened the package, it was frozen in a way that suggested something was off. It didn't have creamy vibes; it was shiny. Regarding taste, it didn't exactly taste like chocolate. I'm not sure what to call it, but it wasn't rich or milky. And the texture wasn't much better. Overall, this one is a no. Find another chocolate ice cream option.
17. Great Value Cookies & Cream from Walmart
The statement "looks can be deceiving" has never been truer than when it comes to Great Value's Cookies & Cream from Walmart. From afar, this ice cream looks like the perfect cookies and cream blend, with chunks of cookie and smaller pieces scattered throughout a creamy base. After one bite, I only had one question: What is wrong with this ice cream?
Cookies and cream never tasted so bad. The only word I can find is artificial. There was some cookie flavoring in the larger pieces, but those pieces were soggy and stale. Even the vanilla and cream base tasted artificial. Don't come here looking for vanilla bean vibes.
Walmart has ruined my day a few times with taste testing; this might be one of the worst. I don't care how badly you want ice cream. Do not buy this flavor.
16. Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough from Aldi
Up next is Sundae Shop's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. This is one of Aldi's brands that is supposed to be a killer ice cream option. However, this was another dud. I started to question my sanity at this point during the taste test.
Stay with me on this one: it tastes like raisins. I don't know why or how, but I got straight Raisin Bran vibes. Breaking down the components, my favorite part of cookie dough ice cream is, of course, the cookie dough. Sadly, it was a failure. It didn't taste like a cookie, and the texture was too soft. The only part of the bite worth anything was the rich and sweet chocolate chips. Yes, this one was creamy, but the taste was just off.
15. Favorite Day Cookies 'n Cream from Target
Next in line is Target's Favorite Day brand with another cookies and cream option. Overall, this was fine — way better than the rest thus far. However, that doesn't mean it was a winner.
This option featured big chunks of cookie with smaller pieces scattered throughout. During my first bite, I had hope, but the rich flavor quickly started to fade. This one doesn't have dairy depth at all. On top of the flavor issue, the cookies were a little soggy, but they were tasty. You can taste the chocolate, which pushed them well above the others on this list.
My final verdict: Favorite Day's Cookies 'n Cream is fine. There is nothing notable, but it's a decent scoop of ice cream.
14. Overloaded Peanut Butter Fudge Explosion from Hannaford
If you live in New England, you've probably been to a Hannaford. While you may not know this particular brand, they are a Maine-based store that carries lines like Nature's Promise. While they are lesser-known, they have some cool ice cream options. I chose to taste Overloaded Peanut Butter Fudge Explosion. I was so excited for this one, but it was such a disappointment.
First, I didn't love the peanut butter flavor. It wasn't' super sweet, and I didn't love the texture. It was crunchy and hard in most places. There was a nice blend of ingredients with the chocolate and a creamy ice cream base, but again, it's nothing special. It's just vanilla. Honesty, this one was fine; I just had higher expectations.
13. Favorite Day Caramel Brownie Moose Tracks from Target
Target is back in the lineup with its Favorite Day brand. This time, I tried Caramel Brownie Moose Tracks. There is a lot going on here — too much to be honest.
This one featured caramel ice cream with brownie bites, caramel, and moose tracks fudge. I think the ice cream was the breaking point in the bite. With caramel as the base and swirled into the mix, it was an overload. Add peanut butter and fudge, and the battle of the flavors began.
What I will say is that I didn't hate this. The ingredients did taste good, but I wouldn't reach for this flavor again. With too many flavors fighting to be the star, I'll reach for something else.
12. 364 Brownie Batter from Whole Foods
If you've ever shopped at Whole Foods, you probably know the 365 brand well. While I've taste-tested a lot of the store's items — everything from frozen ravioli to frozen waffles – I'd never had the brand's ice cream.
I grabbed a few off the freezer shelves, but I was most excited to try 365's Brownie Batter. While this one has a chocolate base, it was boring and a little off-putting. The ice cream itself wasn't super rich and chocolatey, and the brownie batter swirl had mere hints of that brownie flavor you know and love. The only richness I found was in a few bites of the swirls.
I think this one had some notable moments, but when I want to sate my ice cream hunger, I was each bite to be the best. This one wasn't bad, but it didn't make the cut.
11. Sundae Shoppe Cookies & Cream from Aldi
Aldi is back in the lineup with its Sundae Shoppe's Cookies & Cream. I finally have some good things to say. Who knew there was so much nasty ice cream out there?
This one tasted great. I loved the cookie flavor, as it had that real Oreo vibe. The vanilla base was good, but it wasn't super creamy. It did scoop well, and we decided this would be the perfect ice cream for milkshakes and frappes. Without that cookie crunch and more depth in the flavor profile, this one sits in 11th place.
10. 365 Raspberry Chocolate Chip from Whole Foods
I grew up eating black raspberry ice cream. It was the only flavor I would eat for the longest time. I'm not sure where or when the swap happened, but I moved away from fruit to the mint chocolate chips of the world, leaving behind a childhood favorite. This was the first time I had tried anything related to my youthful choice, and I was pretty surprised at my response.
While I liked this one, it was bland and boring compared to the remainder of this list. It has the vibes of the black raspberry, but it was a watered- down version. The chocolate chips were great, but overall, there was a weird aftertaste that I couldn't quite place. It wasn't raspberry or chocolate.
The verdict: Ice cream is fine. Weird aftertaste. Better options out there.
9. Great Value Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough from Walmart
While I slammed Great Value's Cookies & Cream option, the brand fared far better with Great Value's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. I am going to say a lot of things about this one, but stay with me — I have my reasons for placing it here.
I feel like this is one of those "dairy treats" versus ice cream situations, as the vanilla base was a little artificial over a true dairy texture and flavor. However, there was something here that just worked. While the cookie dough pieces were a little small, the chocolate chunks added a lot of flavor. While not super natural, there was a happy combo happening in this container.
While I am giving Great Value's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough the 9th spot, don't get it twisted — this isn't an award-winning ice cream. It's fine in a pinch, but I'd forgo it anyway.
8. Signature Select Moose Tracks from Shaw's
While researching for this project, I learned that a lot of people enjoy Moose Tracks ice cream. Spoiler alert: I'd never had it before, and honestly, I don't quite get the hype. Be that as it may, Signature Selects version placed 8th in this massive ranking.
This one featured Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and a chocolate swirl. The vanilla ice cream base was fine — nothing special, but there weren't a lot of toppings to enjoy. I hate when the ratio of toppings to ice cream is off, but the toppings as such were really good — especially the peanut butter cups.
The peanut butter cups saved this option, making each bite with a cup worth it. However, with a limited amount of toppings and mediocre ice cream, this one stays away from the top five.
7. Great Value Fudge Tracks from Walmart
Walmart is up next with a Moose Tracks knockoff called Fudge Tracks. While I wanted to make a joke, the joke was on me. This one was better than expected.
The Great Value chocolate flavor is reminiscent of Hoodsie Cup ice cream or even Häagen-Dazs ice cream, making the base of this option stand out above the rest. I liked that the ice cream was light, but it still had a rich chocolate flavor. There was also a generous amount of fudge ribbons and peanut butter cups, which really made every bite count and pushing this one closer to the one-spot.
I will always give credit where credit is due — this is a decent ice cream option. It definitely wasn't my favorite, but this one won't steer you wrong if you are a chocolate lover.
6. Speculoos Cookie Butter from Trader Joe's
Starting at the sixth place spot, this competition gets interesting. While there were some notable moments, these six ice creams truly elevate the game. First on this upper echelon of ice creams is Trader Joe's Cookie Butter.
I'd heard about this one through the grapevine for a while now, but never had the chance to try it. This one features Midwest cream, pieces of Speculoos cookies, and the iconic Cookie Butter — I knew it was going to be a hit.
Overall, this one was great, but I think it was a little hyped. You get a lot of graham cracker and gingerbread notes from the cookie pieces, but the ice cream wasn't creamy enough for me. To be clear: This was great, but it just isn't really my thing. However, this is one of those ice creams you have to try once.
5. Signature Select Salted Caramel from Shaw's
I am not a huge fan of caramel in ice cream. However, I have to give credit where credit is due, and in this case, it's Signature Select's Salted Caramel. I can't believe how much I liked this one!
I would never buy this on my own, but the online reviews said this one was the best. What I enjoyed the most were the balanced bites of sweet and salt. The ice cream was creamy, it tasted great, and there was just the right amount of caramel pieces.
So why is it in fifth place? This was a good ice cream, but it's a one-trick pony with not a lot to offer. It's a little boring compared to the rest of the top five. The other reason? It's not a flavor I crave. Sorry, caramel.
4. Fudgy Cookie Dough from Trader Joe's
What I learned from this taste test is that Trader Joe's seems to know their stuff when it comes to ice cream, and that's saying a lot about a grocery store brand that makes an array of products. Coming in fourth is Fudgy Cookie Dough.
This one features vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough, a fudgy swirl with sea salt, and chocolate chips. Colored me impressed — this lineup of ingredients sounded like perfection. After one bite, I can tell you it's pretty close.
My favorite part about this ice cream is the cookie dough pieces. They taste like real cookie dough batter, offering thick pieces that taste great. I loved the balance of chocolate, too, mixed into the rich ice cream. The tiny notes of salt really cut the sweetness and offer up an experience like no other on this list.
3. Horchata from Trader Joe's
My top three were filled with tough decisions. I really struggled to place these last few, as they each had their own strengths and merits. With that said, Trader Joe's is on the list again, coming in third with Horchata.
I do not like a lot of cinnamon on anything, except maybe a donut, which made this placement such a surprise. The texture was one of the best in the bunch. It was super creamy, and the cinnamon mixed throughout wasn't overpowering at all. The cookie pieces were a nice addition, adding another textural component that didn't try to steal the show. Every aspect of this ice cream worked together to form a great bite. Nice work, Trader Joe's. I still don't love cinnamon, but this is a great ice cream option!
2. Kirkland Signature Vanilla from Costco
I'm going to be honest — I'm still not sure I picked the right number one because this was the closest call I've ever made in food tasting. I'd heard a lot of things about Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream, but I always said to myself — how good can vanilla ice cream be? Really. Freaking. Good.
Kirkland's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream truly lives up to the hype. It leans French Vanilla, and I am so here for it. It's the creamiest of the bunch, offering a rich, thick, and velvety texture. The milk component is heavy and gets better with every bite.
I cannot believe I almost put a vanilla ice cream in first place, but this is what ice cream dreams are made of. I know you have to buy a gallon of this stuff at Costco, but man, it's worth it!
1. Favorite Day's Strawberry Angel Food Cake from Target
I had heard the lore and legend behind Favorite Day's Strawberry Angel Food Cake, but I thought it had no shot on this list. I always look to the chocolates and peanut butters to fulfill my ice cream needs. One bite of this ice cream, and your life will be changed.
This summer special features vanilla ice cream with cake pieces and strawberry swirl. I thought there was no way cake in ice cream could work sitting in a freezer, but man, was I wrong. The cake tastes real, it's soft, and the strawberry swirl is the perfect complement to the creamy vanilla ice cream. It's light and refreshing, and it has a lower calorie count than most!
If you take nothing else away from this taste test, it's that you have to try this one. I'm unsure if this flavor will be around for a while, so get to stores and enjoy before it's too late.
How I ranked all the ice creams and final thoughts
Like all of my other taste tests, I learned some shocking things about ice cream and myself. Who knew ice cream could taste so bad and so good? I have to hand it to Trader Joe's, as they really stood out in this lineup.
For this taste test, I sought out any grocery store brands I could find in my area, looking for those that offered a larger lineup outside of the typical vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. I scoured online reviews to see which flavors were a must-try, too, helping to guide my purchases. I looked at texture, quality, toppings, and taste to determine which ice cream brands made the cut and which were busts.