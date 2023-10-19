7 Alec's Ice Cream Flavors Ranked

The saying goes, I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — all except those of us who are dairy intolerant and get upset stomachs when we eat it. Enter Alec's Ice Cream. Alec's is made from certified regenerative organic A2 dairy and carbon-neutral regenerative cane sugar. But what does that even mean?

Regenerative farming uses sustainable practices that can reverse the impact of climate change by absorbing carbon from the air, improving soil water retention, enhancing the biodiversity of topsoil, and eliminating the need to use pesticides. This means happier cows and happier humans.

A2 dairy comes from cattle bred to produce A2 milk protein instead of the A1 variety. Research conducted by the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition indicates that those with dairy intolerances are reacting to the A1 milk protein. Switching to A2 dairy may eliminate the negative impacts of eating ice cream. Additionally, these cattle are exclusively grass-fed, which may improve the overall nutritional value of the milk they produce.

All of that is great for our tender tummies. We were eager to put our guts and taste buds to the ultimate test by sampling and ranking all of Alec's Ice Cream flavors from least to most favorite. We took into consideration aroma, texture, and taste. The real test was to see if our tummies would revolt after eating them. Read on to see how we and Alec's Ice Cream fared.