7 Alec's Ice Cream Flavors Ranked
The saying goes, I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — all except those of us who are dairy intolerant and get upset stomachs when we eat it. Enter Alec's Ice Cream. Alec's is made from certified regenerative organic A2 dairy and carbon-neutral regenerative cane sugar. But what does that even mean?
Regenerative farming uses sustainable practices that can reverse the impact of climate change by absorbing carbon from the air, improving soil water retention, enhancing the biodiversity of topsoil, and eliminating the need to use pesticides. This means happier cows and happier humans.
A2 dairy comes from cattle bred to produce A2 milk protein instead of the A1 variety. Research conducted by the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition indicates that those with dairy intolerances are reacting to the A1 milk protein. Switching to A2 dairy may eliminate the negative impacts of eating ice cream. Additionally, these cattle are exclusively grass-fed, which may improve the overall nutritional value of the milk they produce.
All of that is great for our tender tummies. We were eager to put our guts and taste buds to the ultimate test by sampling and ranking all of Alec's Ice Cream flavors from least to most favorite. We took into consideration aroma, texture, and taste. The real test was to see if our tummies would revolt after eating them. Read on to see how we and Alec's Ice Cream fared.
7. Matcha Chocolate Chip
Before diving into our ice cream bowls and ranking these creative flavors, you might wonder if we survived consuming these sweet treats. We did and had zero gastrointestinal discomfort. This is the first time we can say that after eating full dairy ice cream. Right off the bat, that is a win for Alec's Ice Cream brand.
At the bottom of an otherwise distinguished list of ice cream flavors is the Matcha Chocolate Chip. The reason this flavor ended up last on our list was because it elicited mixed reactions from our panel of taste testers. Those who enjoy Japanese matcha, a powdered green tea, liked this flavor. Those who weren't tea fans did not.
Matcha can be a strong, earthy, slightly bitter flavor and is an acquired taste. While it was perfectly sweetened and this ice cream was spectacularly creamy, the chocolate chips in this were almost indistinguishable. Even when you got a chunk, the matcha taste overpowered the chocolate. We kept trying because we were not quitters and found this flavor intriguing.
A ⅔ cup serving contains 300 calories. It also has 19 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of sodium, 28 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, 26 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of protein. If matcha is a taste you appreciate, you will enjoy this ice cream. If not, do not worry. There are plenty of other delectable flavors to sample.
6. Salted Caramel Latte
Next to last on our list is another flavor we think is an acquired taste. Ironically, as java lovers, we are not big coffee ice cream fans. We have always preferred our Joe out of a cup without cream or sugar. That said, we recognize that many people love coffee ice cream. If you are one of them, you will think this variety from Alec's Ice Cream is a dream come true.
As with most of these ice creams, there wasn't much of a distinguishable aroma, likely because they get muted by the cold. The texture of this ice cream is luxurious. It is smooth, rich, and thick, coating your tongue beautifully. The flavor of this ice cream is intensely coffee-forward and not overly sweet. Again, we felt that the coffee was the dominant flavor, with salted caramel somewhat of an afterthought.
Each ⅔ cup serving of this ice cream has 270 calories. It also has 16 grams of fat, 130 milligrams of sodium, 27 grams of carbohydrates, 25 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of protein. As coffee ice creams go, we cannot think of a better one than this. It just is not our favorite.
5. Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb
Just when we said the aroma of these ice creams wasn't all that distinguishable, we arrived at a flavor with a notable scent. The Peanut Butter Fudge Honeycomb variety had the most prominent nose of these flavors. Peanut butter is one of those ingredients that likes to make itself known, and it is the star of this ice cream.
The texture of this ice cream was delightfully smooth, if not somewhat thicker than the others because of the peanut butter. Each bite is punctuated with tiny crunchy bits of the chocolate-covered honeycomb toffee. It's quite a party in your mouth.
The flavor of this ice cream was distinctly peanut butter forward, with the fudge and chocolate-covered honeycomb toffee being less notable. This ice cream flavor is sweet but not cloying, with a hint of saltiness from the peanut butter that is quite delightful. Fans of peanut butter cups will love this ice cream.
Each ⅔ cup serving has 340 calories. It also contains 21 grams of fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, 30 grams of sugar, and 7 grams of protein. Any minor criticisms regarding the peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio are somewhat nitpicky. This unique, dynamite ice cream will satisfy the peanut and chocolate lover's sweet tooth.
4. Mint Chocolate Chip
Next on our list of Alec's Ice Cream flavors is the Mint Chocolate Chip. This is yet another flavor that may be an acquired taste. If you love peppermint flavor, this will be right up your alley. Big chunks of bittersweet chocolate dot the mint ice cream and are visible so you can scoop the perfect bite every time.
The texture is rich, creamy, and velvety. The flavor of this ice cream is quite aggressively minty. Fortunately, the mintiness is tempered a bit by the sweetness. When you get a bite with a big piece of chocolate in it, it is ideally balanced. There is a holiday essence here, with notes of candy cane and hot chocolate on a cold, snowy Christmas morning.
Each ⅔ cup serving of this ice cream contains 310 calories. It also has 19 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of sodium, 28 grams of carbohydrates, 26 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of protein. As chocolate mint lovers, we enjoyed this flavor, even if the mint was a bit more pervasive than we might generally like. It is well-executed and distinct.
3. Tahitian Vanilla Bean
We consider vanilla to be the ultimate test of the quality of an ice cream brand. If they can ace vanilla, they are onto something. Alec's Tahitian Vanilla Bean ice cream was the first flavor we sampled, as we wanted to establish a baseline from which we could compare all the other flavors. It passed our discerning palates since it ended up in third place on our ranking.
From the moment you peel-pack the freshness seal of this ice cream, you see ample beautiful vanilla beans dotting virtually every square inch of this treat. There was no skimping in featuring the star, and it shows. The flavor is rife with quality vanilla. There's nothing synthetic or overly fussy about this rich, velvety ice cream. It is quite simply perfection.
Each ⅔ cup serving has 270 calories. It also contains 18 grams of fat, 55 milligrams of sodium, 23 grams of carbohydrates, 23 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of protein. Sometimes, simplicity is the key. This vanilla ice cream proves that if you stick to basics and execute them well, you will always come out on top. We'd put this vanilla ice cream against any brand and bet it would be victorious.
2. Chocolate Chocolate Chip
If you are a chocoholic, there is no such thing as too much of a good thing. One kind of chocolate is good. Two is better. This variety of ice cream infuses decadent dark chocolate chips into a bittersweet chocolate ice cream for a taste explosion that will knock your socks off.
Among the flavors we sampled, this one also had a more distinct aroma that permeated the cold. The nose of this is that of a luxurious French mousse au chocolat. This scent continues onto the elegant texture, which is rich and smooth, not unlike its French cousin. Every creamy bite is punctuated by crunchy dark chocolate chips, giving the mouthfeel some nuance.
The flavor of this ice cream is quite simply heavenly. You get a slight hint of bitterness from the dark chocolate, with just enough sugar to balance this out without trying to mask it. We like that pop of bitterness and are often disappointed when too much sugar is added to hide it. That's the sign of sophistication and a mastermind of taste that created this ice cream.
Every ⅔ cup serving contains 330 calories. It also has 22 grams of fat, 55 milligrams of sodium, 32 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, 28 grams of sugar, and 6 grams of protein. Even Willy Wonka would be proud of this exquisite double chocolate delight.
1. Honey Blueberry Lavender
Best in show among the ice creams we sampled from Alec's, the Honey Blueberry Lavender. If we were to describe this flavor in just one word, it would be complex. There is nothing average about it. The flavors are subtle yet sophisticated and not something you might find anywhere else.
Again, the aroma is ever so delicately that of blueberry but not as strong as you might get if you weren't smelling something straight out of the freezer. The texture of this ice cream was a bit less thick than the others we sampled, but not in a negative way. It just had a bit more give to it and was uber-creamy.
The flavor is where this ice cream shot into the stratosphere. The tartness of blueberries paired with the sweetness of honey and the floral undertones of the lavender were exotic and perfectly harmonious. Some might say they get a spring or summer vibe from this ice cream. For us, it was more of a sense that we were being transported to a lavender field in Provence, France.
Each ⅔ cup serving has 270 calories. It also contains 16 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of sodium, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 28 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of protein. We may sound hyperbolic, but this is the best ice cream we have ever consumed. We give this a solid A+ ranking and suggest you go out and find a pint immediately.