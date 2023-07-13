The Huge Number Of Ice Cream Flavors Suggested To Ben & Jerry's Every Year

Ben and Jerry's is famous for its elaborate ice cream flavors like Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia. And it often releases new flavors, adding to the fun array you can choose from.

Most people don't realize that Ben and Jerry's comes up with its flavors in part thanks to suggestions from real customers. Ben and Jerry's reports that it receives more than 13,000 flavor suggestions each year. It also states that the team reads all the ideas sent in, which probably helps keep the suggestions coming year after year!

Aside from fan-suggested flavors, Ben and Jerry's has specialized flavor gurus who whip up new ideas. These guys think of ideas for flavor profiles and then come up with creative and fun names based on what's inside the pint. They also add to existing ideas for flavors, like peanut butter and chocolate, by getting creative and adding mix-ins like chocolate chunks, brownies, pretzels, and anything else you can imagine.