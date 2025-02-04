What Really Makes Van Leeuwen's Vanilla Ice Cream So Delicious

What makes Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean ice cream so delicious is a combination of wholesome ingredients and small-batch attention to detail. I've always been more of a death-by-chocolate kind of girl — until recently. Next to the traditional birthday fare at a friend's recent party (like a generous slice of Susan's lemon cake) awaited a scoop of this brand's surprisingly scrumptious vanilla ice cream. Once its sophisticated flavor spread across my tongue, I was transformed, and so was my preconception of this often passed-over sweet. With every bite, I became more intrigued and more amazed, and I wanted to learn more.

It all started when Ben Van Leeuwen, his wife Laura, and his brother Peter teamed up in 2008 to create the Van Leeuwen ice cream company. The trio began by taking the classic ice cream truck concept and giving it a traditional upgrade. Then, the company's passion for creating the most delicious artisanal ice cream — made from the highest quality and freshest ingredients — made all the difference. With a fleet of six yellow trucks and scoop shops in ten states from New York to California, the brand succeeded.

This ever-expanding ice cream chain has grown into nearly a quarter-of-a-million-dollars a day business by the end of 2024, with more than 30 other flavors being sold in nearly 50 scoop shops and 10,000 grocery stores. Find out more about what keeps ice cream fanatics coming back to this brand's anything-but-boring Vanilla Bean French Ice Cream.