10 Things You Might Not Know About Breyers Ice Cream

Labels and logos play a formative role in how we perceive the brand of a business. Companies tend to evolve their image over time as fads and cultural trends inevitably shift. Considering that Breyers has been around for generations, it should come as no surprise that the company has tried out some different looks for the sake of advertising. However, we have to admit that some of its attempts are pretty humorous — and even a bit bizarre — under a modern lens.

During the 1940s, Breyers took on a Western flair and prominently featured the face of a cowboy actor Johnny Mack Brown on its ice cream labels. At the time, customers were greeted by his grinning face in a cowboy hat on the lids of some of the ice cream flavors. You might be rightfully wondering what ice cream has to do with outlaws and gunslingers — and your guess is as good as ours.

At one point, the company also appears to have had some kind of elfish-looking mascot. Looking through old pictures of ice cream cartons from the 1950s, there's a cartoonish creature on the label with big eyes and long, pointed ears. It has rounded cheeks and a mischievous smile, but it also seems to be wearing a fancy trench coat. We aren't really sure what Breyers was going for with this, but retiring it to the dustbin of history feels like it was a good call.