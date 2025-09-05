Texas Roadhouse Rules Every Diner Should Know

Texas Roadhouse is America's favorite casual dining chain, only recently having replaced Olive Garden at the top. This chain is best known for its hand-cut, highly ranked steaks, although that's far from where the menu ends — you can find an array of sandwiches, burgers, salads, kid's meals, and more. But, whether you've eaten at Texas Roadhouse a handful of times or are about to make your first trip, there are a few rules you may not be aware of.

Some rules you should follow during your dining are obvious because they apply everywhere. Things like not talking on your phone at the table, being polite to your waiter, keeping the aisles clear, and similar. But, there are several rules specific to Texas Roadhouse, and you may not realize it, even if you've been to the chain a dozen times.

I frequently dine at Texas Roadhouse because it's one of my family's favorite spots. During this time, I've uncovered several unspoken rules I think every diner should know and now I get the opportunity to share them with you. Ready to discover what they are? Let's get into it.