Texas Roadhouse Rules Every Diner Should Know
Texas Roadhouse is America's favorite casual dining chain, only recently having replaced Olive Garden at the top. This chain is best known for its hand-cut, highly ranked steaks, although that's far from where the menu ends — you can find an array of sandwiches, burgers, salads, kid's meals, and more. But, whether you've eaten at Texas Roadhouse a handful of times or are about to make your first trip, there are a few rules you may not be aware of.
Some rules you should follow during your dining are obvious because they apply everywhere. Things like not talking on your phone at the table, being polite to your waiter, keeping the aisles clear, and similar. But, there are several rules specific to Texas Roadhouse, and you may not realize it, even if you've been to the chain a dozen times.
I frequently dine at Texas Roadhouse because it's one of my family's favorite spots. During this time, I've uncovered several unspoken rules I think every diner should know and now I get the opportunity to share them with you. Ready to discover what they are? Let's get into it.
Don't expect most of the food to be gluten-free (except the steaks)
If you're eating gluten free out of necessity (or choice), you may want to think twice about eating at Texas Roadhouse, or at least be cautious when doing so. Since Texas Roadhouse has a scratch kitchen, all of their items are made in-house, and this includes those delicious rolls and other bread-based treats you love. While this can be great news for some people because it can elevate your meal's flavor, it also increases the risk of cross-contamination for those with any dietary restrictions.
According to a disclaimer by Texas Roadhouse on their gluten-friendly menu, "The items listed below are made gluten-friendly to the best of our ability. Please note that we are a scratch-based concept and cross-contact with allergens could occur in the preparation process." This may not be a deal breaker for those who choose to eat little to no gluten out of preference, but will definitely affect anyone with Celiac, gluten intolerance, or a wheat allergy. In fact, this is something everyone with a serious allergy should consider before dining at Texas Roadhouse.
If you do choose to eat at Texas Roadhouse despite this disclaimer, make sure to tell your server about your allergy before ordering so the kitchen can be extra careful during preparation. As for which items are gluten-friendly, you'll have the option for most steaks (except the prime rib) and sides. The salads and four of the children's meals also make the list of items made without gluten.
Order your own cut of steak at least once
When you walk into the restaurant, one of the first things you'll notice is a large glass display case holding numerous uncooked pieces of steak. But, you'd be wrong if you guessed this was just for decoration — instead, this is how Texas Roadhouse lets you pick your own steak, which is cut by in-house butchers. And, we recommend you do this at least once.
Choosing your own steak means you can get exactly what you want. Choose the best size for your appetite, the best marbling for your preferences, and the specific cut you want. Not sure how to pick a good steak? Look for one that's a beautiful bright red, and avoid anything beginning to turn brown, silver, or gray, if applicable. Marbling will help determine how juicy and fatty a steak is, so this can be chosen based on your own liking. However, we do recommend you look for at least light marbling throughout for the most tender steak.
Don't fill up on Texas Roadhouse rolls
When you're on the way to the table, your server will grab a basket of fresh, piping hot Texas Roadhouse rolls that come free with your meal alongside some delicious honey butter. Once you sit down, you're welcome to dig into them to your heart's content — cut them open, slather them with that scrumptious butter, and enjoy. In fact, you can eat as many rolls as you want and your server will simply bring you more if you run out.
But, here's a rule and word of caution: Don't fill up on those Texas Roadhouse rolls, because it's easy to do — and your server will happily facilitate this overindulgence. After all, if you eat too many rolls, you won't have room for your main meal. Texas Roadhouse offers huge portions for their mains, so we suggest having no more than one or two rolls before it arrives.
Remember to yell yee-haw when it's someone's birthday
If you arrive at Texas Roadhouse for your birthday, you're in for a real treat. When the servers know it's your special day, they'll roll out a saddle horse and start singing their special birthday song for you. Children are allowed to sit on the saddle horse while they're being sung to, but don't expect to sit on it if you're an adult. If you're really lucky, the servers will even break into a line dance just for your entertainment (although this isn't guaranteed every time or at all locations).
But, if you're sitting at a table and notice someone else is having their birthday celebrated, you need to remember to get in on the fun, too. Once the servers finish their birthday song, make sure to enthusiastically yell "yee-haw!" It's part of the Texas Roadhouse birthday tradition, after all, and it would be a shame if you missed out. Oh, and since this is such a popular birthday destination, don't be surprised if you end up yelling two or three yee-haws before your meal is over.
Never expect to eat at Texas Roadhouse for lunch
Hoping to become a member of the Texas Roadhouse lunch rush? Well, you'd be out of luck (at certain locations and days), because the steakhouse doesn't have a lunch rush. You read that right: Most Texas Roadhouse locations are only open for supper. If you ever look at one of their menus and really search for it, you'll see that there aren't any separate lunch or breakfast sections.
Most locations open around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. and immediately begin serving supper. So, while you may not be able to grab lunch, you could grab an early dinner if you really wanted to. The menu will be the same, although specials like the prime rib that need to cook for a long time may not be ready yet, depending on the time you go. If you plan on ordering something like that, make sure to call ahead. The employee answering the phone can tell you what time they'll begin serving prime rib and other dinner specials.
Don't expect a quiet meal
Texas Roadhouse is many things, but quiet is not one of them. If you want a quiet meal, we recommend you get your steak at Longhorn Steakhouse instead. But, if you're into loud, boisterous settings, you've come to the right place.
From the moment you walk inside the front doors, you're greeted by loud music that (in my experience) is generally upbeat country. You'll have those loud, joyous birthday celebrations in every corner of the room, and sometimes as many as a handful going at one time. Servers may break into line dancing, and countless people will be talking, laughing, and having a great time.
This atmosphere is perfect for families looking to eat a meal somewhere that young children don't have to be silent the whole time without getting looks. It's ideal for those who want to get out and experience an interesting cacophonous sound of joy. And, we definitely recommend experiencing it at least once so you can see what we mean for yourself.
Expect scratch-made food and an expansive menu
Everything from the Texas Roadhouse infamous rolls to the breading on your chicken and the delicious sides that come with your meal are made from scratch. This is unique because many other restaurants simply order their foods pre-made and ready to drop in the fryer or throw in the oven. So, if you're wondering why the food at Texas Roadhouse tastes so good, that's probably your answer — and there's a lot of food to choose from beyond steaks, too.
Start with one of several Texas Roadhouse appetizers, like the Cactus Blossom, Twisted Mozzarella, or Grilled Shrimp. From there, choose from famous hand-cut steaks, tender ribs, "Texas Size Combos," seafood, salads, or chicken dishes. Texas Roadhouse also serves burgers and sandwiches, if that's more your style.
There are plenty of scratch-made foods for the youngest members of your party, too. Texas Roadhouse doesn't only serve standard kid's meals, but also Ranger Meals. These are designed for growing children who need more to eat but aren't quite ready for a full adult meal.
Arrive before 5 p.m. to save money
Looking to eat steak on a budget? Then you need to arrive before 5 p.m. for the Early Dine special. Between opening (usually 3 p.m., but sometimes 4 p.m.) and 5 p.m., you can order from a menu of select entrees and pay only $11.99 each. Available entrees include a 6 ounce sirloin, country fried steak, grilled BBQ chicken, pulled pork, grilled pork chop, herb crusted chicken, country fried chicken, chicken critters, and several salads. Just be aware that the exact price and offerings may vary slightly based on your location.
But, the Early Dine special isn't the only way to save some money on your steakhouse dinner. Consider ordering one of Texas Roadhouse's combo meals and splitting it with a friend. This way, you'll each receive an entree and a side, but you'll only pay half the costs of the full meal. You could also join the rewards program to receive free food and special members-only discounts alongside the latest Texas Roadhouse news.
Use the Texas Roadhouse phone app to streamline your experience
Using the Texas Roadhouse phone app doesn't just streamline your dining experience ... it elevates it. How? By taking the stress and guess work out of your visit. Once you download the app through Google or the Apple Store, you'll get access to a range of user-friendly features in an intuitive interface.
Start by checking the current wait times and joining the waitlist before you even arrive at the venue. Once you do arrive, shoot a quick text to let staff know you're there and they'll text you back when a table is ready. Easy peasy! Or, you could skip the line entirely by ordering to-go, which can also done inside the app. When ordering to-go (or before arriving at the restaurant), take your time browsing the expansive menu and making your selection. You can also customize menu items, pay your bill, favorite locations, sign up for the Texas Roadhouse rewards program, and more.
Attend the annual meat-cutting competition at least once
Texas Roadhouse firmly believes that meat-cutting is a lost art, and they're passionate about changing that. This is why the company hosts an annual meat-cutting competition that you should attend at least once if you want to get the full Texas Roadhouse experience. After all, you'll be able to watch true masters of their craft working, and we think it's truly a sight to see.
During the competition, each participant is given a set amount of meat to work with. From that meat, they're prompted to create the best cuts in the shortest amount of time. People can watch live or on television, as the event is broadcasted on one or more channels each year. Like many professional sports and competitions, these begin regionally and the winners slowly make their way up to the national level. Along the way, winning butchers receive prize money that steadily grows in amount. While you're watching, remember that these are the professionals responsible for those beautiful, juicy cuts of steak you eat at Texas Roadhouse.