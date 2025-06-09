8 Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few appetizers I enjoy more than a batch of homemade air fryer mozzarella sticks, or even some of the best-ranking frozen cheese stick brands when I don't have time to make my own. While these are fantastic at-home options, sometimes you just simply don't want to cook at all. Instead, you head to your favorite chain restaurant. But, there's no reason to forgo those beloved cheesy sticks, as plenty of spots have their own version on the menu. The question is, though, which options are best and which should you skip?

Well, you don't have to guess the answer to that question because I had the opportunity to taste test eight chain restaurant mozzarella sticks and rank them from worst to best. Each option was judged on taste, smell, and cost, and I relied on my food industry experience as well. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Ready to discover where you should eat next if you're craving mozzarella sticks?