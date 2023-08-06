The Ultimate Ranking Of Olive Garden Appetizers

Ranked last on our list is Olive Garden's spinach-artichoke dip, with its mix of cheeses, spinach, and artichokes served warm with flatbread pita crisps. Upon first bite, we were inundated with the flavor of artichoke and artichoke alone, and it made us wonder if a canned version was used based on its watery taste. Bland and lackluster, this dip just didn't have what it takes from the get-go. But it's not all doom and gloom. We did find something to appreciate — the texture. This dip itself was creamy, velvety, and smooth, offering an interesting juxtaposition to its drab flavor profile.

However, there's a plot twist to this dip devastation — the pita bread. Crunchy on the edges and softer in the middle, we'd gladly munch on these pita triangles even without the dip as the wingman. Bravo, pita, you stole the show, with your salt and parmesan seasoning.

In conclusion, the spinach-artichoke dip left us scratching our heads in puzzlement. While it looked like a sure-fire winner, the "canned" artichoke taste wasn't very satisfying. If you find yourself at Olive Garden, go ahead and enjoy your breadsticks, pasta, and yes, even the pita, but maybe consider skipping the spinach-artichoke dip and embark on a taste adventure elsewhere. Life's too short for bland food.