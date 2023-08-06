The Ultimate Ranking Of Olive Garden Appetizers
Welcome fellow food enthusiasts and lovers of unlimited breadsticks. Today, we embark on an Italian adventure as we delve into the realm of Olive Garden's appetizers. We've taken on a gastronomic mission to rank these mouthwatering morsels in order of greatness, scouring the depths of the Olive Garden universe. We taste-tested every nook and cranny to bring you the definitive ranking of their nine starters, navigating through platters of crispy calamari, tangles of mouthwatering fried mozzarella, and a sumptuous array of dipping sauces, looking for the flavors and combinations that make us want to keep eating.
Who will take the coveted top spot? And who deserves to be voted off the appetizer island? Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of taste, quality, and uncontrollable carb cravings, as we unravel the undeniable allure of Olive Garden's appetizer offerings. From cheese to breading and everything in between, this list will analyze it all!
9. Spinach-artichoke dip
Ranked last on our list is Olive Garden's spinach-artichoke dip, with its mix of cheeses, spinach, and artichokes served warm with flatbread pita crisps. Upon first bite, we were inundated with the flavor of artichoke and artichoke alone, and it made us wonder if a canned version was used based on its watery taste. Bland and lackluster, this dip just didn't have what it takes from the get-go. But it's not all doom and gloom. We did find something to appreciate — the texture. This dip itself was creamy, velvety, and smooth, offering an interesting juxtaposition to its drab flavor profile.
However, there's a plot twist to this dip devastation — the pita bread. Crunchy on the edges and softer in the middle, we'd gladly munch on these pita triangles even without the dip as the wingman. Bravo, pita, you stole the show, with your salt and parmesan seasoning.
In conclusion, the spinach-artichoke dip left us scratching our heads in puzzlement. While it looked like a sure-fire winner, the "canned" artichoke taste wasn't very satisfying. If you find yourself at Olive Garden, go ahead and enjoy your breadsticks, pasta, and yes, even the pita, but maybe consider skipping the spinach-artichoke dip and embark on a taste adventure elsewhere. Life's too short for bland food.
8. Lasagna fritta
Olive Garden's lasagna fritta is a cheesy concoction that lands at number eight on our list. This fried parade of parmesan-breaded lasagna topped with parmesan cheese and meat sauce that boasts pan-seared beef and Italian sausage sounds like a delicious mix of flavors, but we were pretty disappointed with our first bite.
The app isn't a total snooze fest, but for something that boasts such a vibrant resume of ingredients, we expected a tasting experience that would rival fireworks. Alas, it seems this dish decided to take a laid-back approach to flavor. We did get subtle hints of herbs within each bite but not enough to wow us or move this dish lower on the list. However, the saving grace was the creamy alfredo sauce that made a cameo appearance at the bottom of the dish. And honestly, we could never resist the charm of a good alfredo.
Though the lasagna fritta might not have overwhelmed us with an orchestra of tastes, featuring a lack of your typical garlic and salt notes, it did provide us with a pleasant enough tune. The dish as a whole danced its way into the label "okay, not great", earning a spot in the category of we'd eat it if it was in front of us.
7. Stuffed ziti fritta
Olive Garden's stuffed ziti fritta is the crispy enigma that earned itself the number seven spot on our list. This interesting menu item features fried ziti — a culinary riddle — hiding a mysterious secret within: five cheeses! A dairy delight it certainly was, but despite the abundance of cheese, the flavor seemed to be missing. The crispy exterior was pretty bland, too, like the cheeses themselves, but there was a hero in disguise — the dipping sauces. Enter the dynamic duo of dipping — alfredo and marinara, the saviors of this cheesy soirée. Picture them like Batman and Robin, swooping in to save the day when the ziti seemed a tad lackluster. These sauces turned out to be the real show-stealers, bursting with tang and rescuing us from a monotonous cheese-fest.
In the end, this app left us scratching our heads with a playful, "What actually is this?" These aren't mozzarella sticks, but they aren't some new, clever invention either. The cheesy aspect was on point, as were all the textures within the dish, but the taste simply wasn't there. Thankfully, the alfredo and marinara dips came to the rescue, proving that even a confusing ensemble of ingredients can be saved by the right sauces. So, if you're up for an enigmatic adventure and crave a plethora of cheeses, give the stuffed ziti fritta a whirl.
6. Toasted ravioli
Well, well, well, look who made it to number six on our list –- Olive Garden's toasted ravioli, the big, beefy contender that knows how to keep things deliciously simple. Lightly fried to perfection, you'll enjoy a crispy outside with a soft and cheesy inside — the perfect combo for any fried treat. Speaking of the cheesy inside, you'll also enjoy deliciously seasoned beef, making it a culinary tango of savory proportions. Toss in that signature marinara sauce, and you have a solid starter.
Now, don't get us wrong, this ravioli doesn't flaunt any bells and whistles. It's not about being flashy or showy. Instead, it's the solid, dependable friend you can count on to deliver a satisfying experience with an array of textures and a flavor profile you'd expect from a beef ravioli. Nothing special? Perhaps. But who needs special when you've got no negative notes? So, foodies, if you seek an uncomplicated yet scrumptious rendezvous, this starter is your perfect match.
5. Calamari
Coming in at number five is Olive Garden's calamari, proving that even in the vast sea of chain restaurants, you can get a good fried seafood item. The calamari was tender — no rubbery squid here — lightly breaded, and fried to crispy perfection. You can eat them plain or doll them up with marinara or spicy ranch, both of which elevate this seafood sensation to new heights depending on taste preference.
The only real downside to this starter was the breading. It was pretty salty, but nothing that made us stop eating, especially with some of the other options being so bland. Some might call it "ocean-inspired seasoning," but hey, too much of a good thing can leave us reaching for our water glasses. A little less salt and this calamari would be ideal.
Overall, Olive Garden's calamari is a solid catch — especially for a chain restaurant. It's got style, it's got flair, and it's got flavor with a hint of sass. Sure, the breading could use a little moderation in the salt department, but the sauces easily cut the briny taste. Overall, this app experience is one to savor.
4. Shrimp fritto misto
The shrimp fritto misto from Olive Garden takes fourth place on this cheese-heavy appetizer list, wowing us with yet another seafood item claiming a top spot at an Italian chain. This delicious offering promises a half-pound of shrimp, onions, and bell peppers dancing in a crispy, hand-breaded affair. The dish isn't seeking attention, as bold flavors aren't present, but it's not shying away from a solid experience. It seems the shrimp found a good balance between savory and not too overpowering.
The shrimp itself was good quality and didn't have the fishy taste or rubbery texture you sometimes get from frozen or low-quality shrimp. The breading was the star of the show, offering a deliciously crispy coating that really made the shrimp shine. Paired with the marinara and spicy ranch, these sauces added a dash of excitement to the seafood soirée.
The shrimp fritto misto might not be shouting from the rooftops, but it doesn't need to. This unassuming dish is a delightful seafood adventure and a perfect starter that won't fill you up if shared. Give the fritto misto a try; you might be just as surprised as we were!
3. Meatballs parmigiana
Behold the glory of Olive Garden's meatballs parmigiana, which take the bronze medal in the starter showdown. This dish features five hearty meatballs nestled in a bed of homemade marinara sauce, snuggled up with melted Italian cheeses and toasted breadcrumbs. These meatballs looked like the supermodels of the appetizer world, but, as with all things in life, looks can be deceiving.
While these meatballs might not be the mayor of flavor town, they were good. A light spice and herb duo made sure our taste buds had a little adventure, without going overboard on the oregano or salt. Let's not forget the grand stage on which these meatballs shone — the homemade marinara. With the melted Italian cheeses and toasted breadcrumbs adding cheesy, crispy notes and a range of textures to the dish, we were truly in an Italian heaven.
Sure, we might have hoped for a bigger flavor profile, but guess what? These meatballs had their own charm. Solid tomato taste, light spice, and just the right amount of herbs — a tried and true Italian treat without leaving us feeling heavy or full. We highly recommend it!
2. Fried mozzarella
Alright, cheese enthusiasts, hold onto your napkins because Olive Garden's fried mozzarella sticks stole the number two spot. These little delights are here to remind us that when it comes to fried cheese, life is just better. This app features a crispy outer breading infused with herbs and gooey cheese deliciousness on the inside. Olive Garden nailed the formula for cheese with these mozzarella sticks, with just the right amount melted to perfection. Oh, and did we mention the marinara sauce? It's a stellar complement to this cheesy affair. Tangy, zesty, and oh-so-flavorful — it's like the mozzarella sticks found their soulmate.
Overall, the fried mozzarella sticks are a gift from the fried cheese gods themselves. Crispy, gooey, and cheesy in all the right ways, they're the reason we believe in magic. So, the next time you find yourself at Olive Garden, do yourself a favor and indulge in this cheesy delight. You truly can't go wrong.
1. Dipping sauces with breadsticks
It's time to dive into the wonderland that is Olive Garden's dipping sauces with breadsticks. And guess what? They've claimed the crown as numero uno on our list. Let's talk about the real MVPs of this culinary show — the freshly baked Breadsticks. If breadsticks were a sport, Olive Garden would have taken home the gold medal in every category. They've cracked the code of breadstick perfection, with a light crisp on the outside, soft and warm inside, and the decadence of garlic, salt, and butter flavor throughout.
When it comes to the sauces, you've got options, and boy, do they deliver. From the classic marinara and the homemade alfredo to the five-cheese marinara it's a flavor fiesta in itself. Each sauce has its own unique twist, and they all bring a major tang to the dipping party. While the marinara is featured in an array of dishes, this go-to Italian sauce offers the perfect balance of sweet tomato, added salt, and delicious garlic. The same balance can be said for the other two sauces, as well. While the five-cheese marinara takes the classic version and amps it up with melted cheeses for a creamier experience, the alfredo sauce is a welcomed change, offering guests a heavy cheese base without the acid of tomato.
The next time you visit Olive Garden, skip the small talk and dive headfirst into the dipping delight. You'll be glad you did!