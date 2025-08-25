10 Of The Worst Yogurt Recalls In History

We don't know if you know this, but yogurt is pretty popular. This dairy product has been eaten by humans for over 7,000 years, and today it's enjoyed in countless different forms: Frozen yogurt for a delicious treat, as a coating for your favorite confectionery, as a base for a timeless dessert topped with berries and granola, as a savory dip, and on its own. In the United States, over 5% of adults and 6% of children eat yogurt regularly, adding up to millions of people and a lot of products to feed them. Yogurt is usually considered a healthy part of your diet, but unfortunately, the sheer amount of yogurt out there in all of its shapes and sizes means that there's a lot of scope for things to go wrong, and when they do, they can be pretty bad.

Yogurt recalls have historically been pretty massive affairs, affecting hordes of people and involving thousands of pounds of product at a time. Additionally, yogurt is one of those foods that seems to get contaminated in loads of different ways. Over the years, yogurt recalls have been issued due to plastic, bacterial contamination, pesticides, and even cyanide getting into it. We know, we were shocked too. If you think that yogurt is a harmless dessert, prepare to have your world rocked by these historic recalls.