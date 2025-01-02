Walmart Is Recalling A Popular Veggie Due To Listeria Risks

A new recall has been announced affecting broccoli sold at Walmart. The manufacturer, Braga Fresh, issued a voluntary recall of one of its fresh vegetable products due to listeria concerns. The recall affects the 12-ounce size of washed and ready-to-eat Marketside brand broccoli florets with a best-if-used-by date of December 10, 2024.

While the recall was issued weeks after the best-by date of affected products, the company announcement published by the FDA notes that some consumers may have frozen the florets for later use. Even if frozen, these florets should be thrown away. Freezing contaminated foods will not kill the bacteria and it still will not be considered safe to eat. In fact, according to experts, listeria bacteria can live for a long time in the freezer.

Recent surveys have found that broccoli is one of the most popular vegetables in the United States, and the convenience of washed and ready-to-eat produce makes products like the Marketside broccoli florets particularly appealing, meaning many consumers may have purchased it. Serious food recalls have plagued the food industry for many years, however, this recall is precautionary, meaning routine testing at a Texas store detected the presence of the bacteria. Thankfully, so far, no one has been sickened by the broccoli, which was sold in 20 states.