Walmart Is Recalling A Popular Veggie Due To Listeria Risks
A new recall has been announced affecting broccoli sold at Walmart. The manufacturer, Braga Fresh, issued a voluntary recall of one of its fresh vegetable products due to listeria concerns. The recall affects the 12-ounce size of washed and ready-to-eat Marketside brand broccoli florets with a best-if-used-by date of December 10, 2024.
While the recall was issued weeks after the best-by date of affected products, the company announcement published by the FDA notes that some consumers may have frozen the florets for later use. Even if frozen, these florets should be thrown away. Freezing contaminated foods will not kill the bacteria and it still will not be considered safe to eat. In fact, according to experts, listeria bacteria can live for a long time in the freezer.
Recent surveys have found that broccoli is one of the most popular vegetables in the United States, and the convenience of washed and ready-to-eat produce makes products like the Marketside broccoli florets particularly appealing, meaning many consumers may have purchased it. Serious food recalls have plagued the food industry for many years, however, this recall is precautionary, meaning routine testing at a Texas store detected the presence of the bacteria. Thankfully, so far, no one has been sickened by the broccoli, which was sold in 20 states.
The risks of listeria contamination are serious
Food poisoning through listeria contamination can be very serious, as evidenced by the Boar's Head listeria outbreak in November 2024, when 10 people died due to the effects of the deadly bacteria. Symptoms of listeria infection include intestinal distress, fever, and headache. Those who are pregnant, elderly, or have a compromised immune system are most likely to become seriously ill from a listeria infection.
Since no illnesses have been reported related to this particular listeria risk, Braga Fresh is conducting this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. Compare that to a Class I recall by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which occurs when there is a "reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Both are to be taken seriously, and it's important to stay on top of the news in case a voluntary recall turns into a Class I recall.
The 20 states affected by the recall are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. If you have the recalled broccoli, discard it immediately.