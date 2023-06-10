No, Frozen Yogurt Is Not Made By Simply Putting It In The Freezer

Yogurt can be put in the freezer to extend its shelf life; however, it won't be the same after it comes out. When placing yogurt in the freezer without any extra steps it will turn into a solid block. Therefore, it cannot be eaten straight from its frozen form (unless eaten like a popsicle), and it will need to be thawed before use.

As yogurt freezes, the water inside forms ice crystals. When these crystals thaw, they result in the ice melting into water, making the yogurt more runny. This is because the moisture in the yogurt has been drawn away from the proteins, "breaking" its texture. As a result, thawed yogurt has a more watery, grainy feel due to its separation.

Yogurt that has been frozen for preservation and re-thawed to this texture is unenjoyable – not just as frozen yogurt, but even as normal yogurt. It is best used in recipes where the texture is masked or unimportant, such as in baked goods or sauces and dips. For this reason, it is an acceptable way to prevent food waste when yogurt would otherwise go bad, but it will not convert this leftover dairy into a tasty frozen dessert.