No, Frozen Yogurt Is Not Made By Simply Putting It In The Freezer
Frozen yogurt is a popular summer treat. Similar to ice cream except lighter, sweeter, and more tart, this dessert is easy to load up with toppings or enjoy as is. With all the popularity of DIY hacks on the internet right now, it might be tempting to try your hand at making this delicious dessert right at home. Whether to save money or to ensure the frozen yogurt you're consuming contains real yogurt with all its health benefits, there are a number of reasons to attempt this frozen treat yourself. Frozen yogurt can indeed be made at home: It just has more steps than you might think.
Many people think simply placing a tub of yogurt in the freezer will transform magically into the soft serve you can get at a fro-yo shop. While yogurt can technically be frozen this way for preservation, it isn't how the creamy dessert you know and love is made. Here's what really happens when you put yogurt straight into the freezer and what to do instead to create this treat at home.
What happens to yogurt in the freezer
Yogurt can be put in the freezer to extend its shelf life; however, it won't be the same after it comes out. When placing yogurt in the freezer without any extra steps it will turn into a solid block. Therefore, it cannot be eaten straight from its frozen form (unless eaten like a popsicle), and it will need to be thawed before use.
As yogurt freezes, the water inside forms ice crystals. When these crystals thaw, they result in the ice melting into water, making the yogurt more runny. This is because the moisture in the yogurt has been drawn away from the proteins, "breaking" its texture. As a result, thawed yogurt has a more watery, grainy feel due to its separation.
Yogurt that has been frozen for preservation and re-thawed to this texture is unenjoyable – not just as frozen yogurt, but even as normal yogurt. It is best used in recipes where the texture is masked or unimportant, such as in baked goods or sauces and dips. For this reason, it is an acceptable way to prevent food waste when yogurt would otherwise go bad, but it will not convert this leftover dairy into a tasty frozen dessert.
How to freeze yogurt into frozen yogurt
There are a few additional steps you need to take to transform a tub of yogurt into frozen yogurt at home. The primary concern is maintaining the yogurt's creamy texture. This can be accomplished in two ways. One of these is sugar. Adding about a cup of granulated sugar per quart of yogurt helps reduce ice crystal formation, preventing that dreaded frozen brick. The other common solution is to add gelatin by first dissolving it in a bit of water.
With either of these methods, the yogurt will need to be vigorously combined. Though this is easiest done with an ice cream maker, it is possible to do with a high-powered blender or by hand. In addition, Taste of Home recommends first straining the yogurt by placing it over cheesecloth in the refrigerator for several hours to reduce excess liquid. Though frozen yogurt can be made with any type of yogurt, using Greek yogurt will result in the creamiest output.
There are so many frozen yogurt recipes out there — each with different steps, ingredient combinations, and flavors. Despite a few basic necessities in the process, there are endless ways to make this chilled dessert at home. Next time you find yourself with leftover yogurt to use up, rather than putting it in the freezer and hoping for the best, try some of these formulas to get a result that feels and tastes more like frozen yogurt.