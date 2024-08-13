Packaged Walnuts Are Being Recalled For A Listeria Risk

Following guidelines and being aware of dangerous food safety mistakes is crucial for keeping yourself and anyone for whom you cook healthy. Keeping an eye on food recalls can fall under that umbrella — especially if you happen to be allergic to some ingredients. Undeclared milk and peanuts were among the most common reasons for food recalls in 2023, and also on that list were 12 instances where a product was recalled after being found to be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that can be potentially deadly.

There have been a number of major food recalls in 2024. In August, listeria monocytogenes was back in the headlines when the FDA updated an earlier alert involving walnuts to label it as a Class I recall. What exactly is the severity of a Class I recall? It's the most severe category and is issued when the products in question can cause serious illness or even death.

This recall was for shelled walnuts packaged and sold by California's Stutz Packing Company, and the updated alert came about a month after the company issued its initial voluntary recall for its Shelled Walnuts one-pound packages. The bags are clear with a white box outlined in red and have the lot code 241711 or 241721 on the bag. Anyone possessing these bags has been advised to throw it away or return it.