14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Frozen Yogurts

There's a lot to love about FroYo. Frozen yogurt is commonly seen as the healthy alternative to ice cream, a rich, creamy frozen dessert that's big in flavor while also delivering some all-important calcium, protein, and beneficial gut bacteria. However, aside from the fact that the frozen yogurt you're eating may not really be yogurt, it may also not be as healthy as you think. Like ice cream and other frozen desserts, frozen yogurt can get its flavor and texture from a host of additional ingredients, including added sugar, various stabilizers or thickeners, and sodium.

The added sugar levels in some frozen yogurt products can be pretty extraordinary, and contribute to some fairly worrying outcomes. It's recommended that men consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar daily, with 25 grams recommended for women. Some frozen yogurt products can deliver almost this entire recommended intake in a single serving. Other frozen yogurts also have a shockingly high level of saturated fat, presenting further concerns for your health. In this article, we looked, first and foremost, at the added sugar content of frozen yogurt products. We also took saturated fat and sodium levels, as well as additional ingredients, into account when choosing our unhealthiest options.