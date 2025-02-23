This Brand's Frozen Yogurt Is Just As Unhealthy As Its Ice Cream

When someone mentions yogurt, one automatically assumes it's a healthy snack. Even the frozen variety is healthier than ice cream, right? Well, this may not be entirely true. Kemps brand, in particular, made our Daily Meal's list of some of the most unhealthy frozen yogurt on the market.

Experts in nutrition tell us women should consume no more than 25 grams of sugar per day, and men have a recommended daily allowance of 36 grams. Often, the amount of sugar in one serving of this so-called healthier version of ice cream is close to what the average person should consume in a day.

Many people choose yogurt due to the presence of live cultures that improve gut health. However, too much sugar in your diet can negatively affect the lining of your intestines, undoing any good health effects of the live cultures. If sugar intake is something that you're concerned about, choosing frozen yogurt over ice cream isn't the best decision — especially in the case of Kemps brand.