This Brand's Frozen Yogurt Is Just As Unhealthy As Its Ice Cream
When someone mentions yogurt, one automatically assumes it's a healthy snack. Even the frozen variety is healthier than ice cream, right? Well, this may not be entirely true. Kemps brand, in particular, made our Daily Meal's list of some of the most unhealthy frozen yogurt on the market.
Experts in nutrition tell us women should consume no more than 25 grams of sugar per day, and men have a recommended daily allowance of 36 grams. Often, the amount of sugar in one serving of this so-called healthier version of ice cream is close to what the average person should consume in a day.
Many people choose yogurt due to the presence of live cultures that improve gut health. However, too much sugar in your diet can negatively affect the lining of your intestines, undoing any good health effects of the live cultures. If sugar intake is something that you're concerned about, choosing frozen yogurt over ice cream isn't the best decision — especially in the case of Kemps brand.
This flavor of Kemps frozen yogurt has more sugar than the same ice cream
Kemps makes a "Moose Tracks" caramel brownie frozen yogurt, with brownie bits, caramel, and fudge, which has a whopping 24 grams of sugar per serving. This flavor has more sugar per serving than the brand's Moose Tracks caramel brownie ice cream, which has 22 grams for the same serving size.
And don't be fooled by low-fat or fat-free frozen yogurts. Often they are also high in sugar. Kemps fat-free plain vanilla-flavored frozen yogurt has 18 grams of sweeteners per serving, including corn syrup and sugar. While Kemp's plain vanilla ice cream only has one more at 19 grams per serving.
The market is flooded with numerous unhealthy foods labeled low-fat, such as yogurt, ice cream, and cheese. If all this information has you swearing off the froyo, there is an alternative. Making your own frozen yogurt, like this one, chock full of blueberries, allows you to control the amount of sugar and lets the fruit give a natural sweetness to the dessert. The healthiest frozen yogurt just may be the one you make yourself.