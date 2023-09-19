13 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Yogurt Brands

Ask pretty much anyone to name the healthiest foods they can think of, and yogurt will likely be one of them. Yogurt is a nutritional powerhouse that's packed with important vitamins and minerals, according to Healthline. As well as containing approximately half of your daily value for calcium in one cup, it's also high in minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus and vitamins like B12 and D.

Certain types of yogurt are also packed with all-important probiotics, supplying your gut with vital bacteria that help keep your digestive system in good order and your immune system in good shape, according to research published in Current Opinion in Food Science. Yogurt is also high in protein, making it a valuable dietary source for meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters.

Did we mention that it's delicious? Yogurt has a creamy, slightly sour flavor, which works well on its own and alongside other flavors. This versatility as a flavor base, however, has led to its increased popularity as a food product. Nowadays, there are yogurts infused with every kind of taste you can think of. Unfortunately, many of these brands — in their desire to make yogurt as tasty as possible — also end up making the yogurt incredibly unhealthy by adding sugars or other additives. So, which yogurt brands are the worst? We've got them right here.