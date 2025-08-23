Cheesecake Factory Rules To Know Before You Go

Everything is better (and bigger) at Cheesecake Factory. This restaurant — famous for its serving sizes and enormous menu as it is for its titular cheesecakes — grew from humble beginnings to reach the hulking size it is today. The Cheesecake Factory began way back in 1972 as a single cake store in Los Angeles, and when the owners' son David Overton came on board in 1978, he transformed it into a fully-fledged restaurant. Pretty soon, Cheesecake Factory joints started popping up all over the country, and then the world. A cultural icon was born: A restaurant that makes everything fresh (except its cheesecake), offering its meals at affordable prices and with a selection that'll blow your mind.

However, there's no denying that eating at Cheesecake Factory is overwhelming. Because everything about it is a super-sized experience, it can feel as though you need to get to grips with how it works before you walk through its doors — so that you can grab the bull by the horns and conquer your meal with gusto. Well, luckily, we're here to help. We've put together everything you need to know about eating at The Cheesecake Factory, and the rules you need to abide by if you're going to get the best out of your dining experience. Don't worry, though: A lot of the rules at this famously laid-back restaurant aren't about what you can't do, but what you can.